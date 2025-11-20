MEXC Partners With Fibonacci Capital To Enhance Market Liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced a partnership with Fibonacci Capital, an institutional-grade high-frequency trading and market-making firm known for its data-driven liquidity engineering and advanced analytics platform. The collaboration aims to strengthen MEXC's trading infrastructure, deepen liquidity across spot and futures markets, and offer long-term support to Web3 projects listed on the platform.

With more than six years of quantitative trading and liquidity engineering experience, Fibonacci Capital operates across 40+ centralized exchanges and executes over USD 100 million in daily trading volumes. Through this partnership, MEXC-listed projects will benefit from institutional-grade liquidity strategies tailored for both spot and futures markets, enhanced market depth with tighter bid-ask spreads, and smoother trading execution with reduced slippage. They will also receive sustainable token-growth support for new listings and greater cross-exchange visibility for token teams.

Additionally, the partnership introduces Fibonacci Capital's proprietary InfoFi platform, an intelligent liquidity-analytics suite. It provides MEXC-listed projects with real-time liquidity dashboards, order-flow analysis, depth-and-spread monitoring, market-impact evaluation, exchange-balance tracking, and social-sentiment correlation across platforms such as Twitter and Telegram. These tools offer project teams deeper visibility into the drivers of market performance, enabling more informed decisions around liquidity management, listing momentum, and long-term token growth.

Alex Iugai, CEO of Fibonacci Capital, said: "MEXC is one of the most supportive and best-in-class exchanges worldwide. Their commitment to listed projects is exceptional. We're honored to become their institutional Market Maker and deliver deep, stable, long-term liquidity to every project in their ecosystem. Our goal is not just to manage liquidity – but to build long-term value for founders and best in class transparency from the Market Maker."

"This partnership will further strengthen liquidity across MEXC's spot and futures markets and reinforce our institutional-grade trading infrastructure," said Cecilia Hsueh, CSO of MEXC. "It also aligns with our long-term strategy to support high-quality Web3 projects and build a stable, transparent, and efficient market environment for users worldwide. We look forward to working closely with Fibonacci Capital to bring more professional, data-driven liquidity solutions to our ecosystem."

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

Fibonacci Capital is a high-frequency trading (HFT) firm and institutional-grade market-maker that empowers Web3 projects with deep liquidity, transparent execution, and intelligent token-growth strategies.

Central to its offering is the InfoFi platform - a proprietary intelligence and analytics suite that provides live trading-data visualization, spread-and-depth monitoring, on-chain and off-chain market-impact analytics, and community-sentiment correlation. Fibonacci offers flexible partnership models - including retainer-based, capital-efficient, and performance-driven engagements - all backed by transparent reporting, cross-market arbitrage monitoring, and PnL-based accountability. Trusted by tier-1 projects across DeFi, GameFi, AI and infrastructure verticals, Fibonacci continues to redefine how market-making should work in a data-driven Web3 era.

