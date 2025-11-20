Dangbei Launches Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon UK With Savings Up To 35%
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is bringing massive savings to home cinema fans this holiday season. From November 20 to December 1, Dangbei joins Amazon UK's Black Friday & Cyber Monday event with discounts of up to 35% off on its most popular projectors - including premium 4K home theater models and portable options designed for movie lovers on the go.
Biggest Savings
Dangbei DBOX02 Pro
Now £839 (save £460, down from £1,299).
Flagship Home Cinema Models
Dangbei DBOX02
Now £959 (save £320, down from £1,279).
Dangbei MP1 Max
Now £1,299 (save £300, down from £1,599).
Lightweight & Portable Projectors
Dangbei Freedo
Now £359 (save £140, down from £499).
Dangbei Atom
Now £529 (save £116, down from £645).
Dangbei N2 mini
Now £159 (save £40, down from £199).
Dangbei NEO-GY
Now £159 (save £60, down from £219).
All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on during the promotional period.
About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and home theater solutions. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound experiences for every lifestyle.
For more information, please visit .
Press Contact:
Dangbei PR Team
Email:...
Website:
