Dangbei Launches Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon UK With Savings Up To 35%

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is bringing massive savings to home cinema fans this holiday season. From November 20 to December 1, Dangbei joins Amazon UK's Black Friday & Cyber Monday event with discounts of up to 35% off on its most popular projectors - including premium 4K home theater models and portable options designed for movie lovers on the go.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro

Now £839 (save £460, down from £1,299).



Flagship Home Cinema Models

Dangbei DBOX02

Now £959 (save £320, down from £1,279).



Dangbei MP1 Max

Now £1,299 (save £300, down from £1,599).



Lightweight & Portable Projectors

Dangbei Freedo

Now £359 (save £140, down from £499).



Dangbei Atom

Now £529 (save £116, down from £645).



Dangbei N2 mini

Now £159 (save £40, down from £199).



Dangbei NEO-GY

Now £159 (save £60, down from £219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on during the promotional period.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and home theater solutions. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced projection technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound experiences for every lifestyle.

For more information, please visit .

