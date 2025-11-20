403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Size Projected To Reach USD 137.8 Billion By 2034, At CAGR 6.70%
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Overview
Market Size in 2025: USD 77.2 Billion
Market Size in 2034: USD 137.8 Billion
Market Growth Rate 2026-2034: 6.70%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Property Type and Region, 2026-2034", The Saudi Arabia real estate market size was valued at USD 77.2 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 137.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026-2034.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market
● AI-driven property valuation models in Saudi Arabia enhance pricing accuracy, helping buyers and investors make smarter real estate decisions.
● The Sakani program leverages AI for applicant screening and personalized housing recommendations, speeding up home allocation processes.
● AI-powered predictive analytics optimize property management, reducing maintenance costs and improving tenant satisfaction in commercial and residential spaces.
● Smart city projects like NEOM integrate AI for efficient urban planning, connecting infrastructure development with real estate growth and sustainability goals.
● AI-enhanced virtual tours and digital platforms boost customer engagement and transparency, transforming how real estate properties are marketed in Saudi Arabia.
How Vision 2030 is Transforming Saudi Arabia Real Estate Industry?
Vision 2030 is transforming the Saudi Arabia real estate market by driving massive urban development, diversifying economic activities, and promoting private sector participation. The initiative supports giga-projects, smart cities, and modern residential and commercial zones, significantly boosting construction activity. Reforms in land regulations, homeownership programs, and foreign investment policies are enhancing market transparency and accessibility. As the Kingdom expands tourism, entertainment, and industrial hubs, demand for high-quality real estate continues to rise, reshaping the sector's long-term growth trajectory.
Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Trends & Drivers:
Saudi Arabia's real estate market growth is largely propelled by the government's aggressive push through Vision 2030, which focuses on urban development and affordable housing. Programs like Sakani have supported over 560,000 families with more than SAR 40 billion in cumulative loans, making homeownership more accessible, especially for young Saudis. This initiative, along with reforms like reducing mortgage down payments to 5%, stimulates demand and encourages construction activity across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments, reflecting a significant shift towards a more inclusive housing market.
The influx of foreign investment and economic diversification efforts have opened Saudi Arabia's real estate market to international players, further boosting market dynamism. New policies allowing greater foreign ownership rights in select zones and the rise of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have enhanced liquidity and transparency. Major cities such as Riyadh are witnessing surging office rents, and strong hotel sector expansion underscores the growing tourism demand. These shifts are backed by sizable government investments in infrastructure and smart city projects, fueling commercial and hospitality real estate growth.
Technological innovation and regulatory reforms contribute to the market's transformation by improving transparency, efficiency, and end-user experience. The Real Estate General Authority's digital platforms streamline property transactions and licensing, reducing fraud risk. Additionally, focus on sustainability and green building practices align with global trends, enhancing long-term value. Industry news highlights Marriott's milestone of 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, signaling robust hospitality sector growth intertwined with smart real estate developments. These developments collectively reshape the market's landscape toward a modern, investor-friendly environment.
Buy the Latest 2026 Edition:
Saudi Arabia Real Estate Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Property Type:
● Residential Real Estate
● Apartments
● Villas
● Others
● Commercial Real Estate
● Offices
● Retail
● Hospitality
● Others
Regional Insights:
● Northern and Central Region
● Western Region
● Eastern Region
● Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
● Abdul Latif Jameel
● Dar Ar Alkan
● Emaar
● Jabal Omar Development Company
● Jenan Real Estate Company
● Kingdom Holdings Company
● SEDCO Development (SEDCO Holding)
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market
● November 2025: Saudi Arabia launched a $43 billion real estate stimulus program to boost affordable housing and infrastructure development nationwide.
● November 2025: Marriott International celebrated opening its 100th property in Saudi Arabia, reflecting strong growth in hospitality real estate.
● October 2025: The Real Estate General Authority rolled out AI-driven transaction and licensing platforms, enhancing transparency and speeding up property processes.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:
Saudi Arabia Logistics Market Research Report
Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Research Report
Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market:
Saudi Arabia Wind Energy Market:
Saudi Arabia Luxury Watch Market:
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:...
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Market Size in 2025: USD 77.2 Billion
Market Size in 2034: USD 137.8 Billion
Market Growth Rate 2026-2034: 6.70%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Property Type and Region, 2026-2034", The Saudi Arabia real estate market size was valued at USD 77.2 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 137.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026-2034.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market
● AI-driven property valuation models in Saudi Arabia enhance pricing accuracy, helping buyers and investors make smarter real estate decisions.
● The Sakani program leverages AI for applicant screening and personalized housing recommendations, speeding up home allocation processes.
● AI-powered predictive analytics optimize property management, reducing maintenance costs and improving tenant satisfaction in commercial and residential spaces.
● Smart city projects like NEOM integrate AI for efficient urban planning, connecting infrastructure development with real estate growth and sustainability goals.
● AI-enhanced virtual tours and digital platforms boost customer engagement and transparency, transforming how real estate properties are marketed in Saudi Arabia.
How Vision 2030 is Transforming Saudi Arabia Real Estate Industry?
Vision 2030 is transforming the Saudi Arabia real estate market by driving massive urban development, diversifying economic activities, and promoting private sector participation. The initiative supports giga-projects, smart cities, and modern residential and commercial zones, significantly boosting construction activity. Reforms in land regulations, homeownership programs, and foreign investment policies are enhancing market transparency and accessibility. As the Kingdom expands tourism, entertainment, and industrial hubs, demand for high-quality real estate continues to rise, reshaping the sector's long-term growth trajectory.
Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Trends & Drivers:
Saudi Arabia's real estate market growth is largely propelled by the government's aggressive push through Vision 2030, which focuses on urban development and affordable housing. Programs like Sakani have supported over 560,000 families with more than SAR 40 billion in cumulative loans, making homeownership more accessible, especially for young Saudis. This initiative, along with reforms like reducing mortgage down payments to 5%, stimulates demand and encourages construction activity across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments, reflecting a significant shift towards a more inclusive housing market.
The influx of foreign investment and economic diversification efforts have opened Saudi Arabia's real estate market to international players, further boosting market dynamism. New policies allowing greater foreign ownership rights in select zones and the rise of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have enhanced liquidity and transparency. Major cities such as Riyadh are witnessing surging office rents, and strong hotel sector expansion underscores the growing tourism demand. These shifts are backed by sizable government investments in infrastructure and smart city projects, fueling commercial and hospitality real estate growth.
Technological innovation and regulatory reforms contribute to the market's transformation by improving transparency, efficiency, and end-user experience. The Real Estate General Authority's digital platforms streamline property transactions and licensing, reducing fraud risk. Additionally, focus on sustainability and green building practices align with global trends, enhancing long-term value. Industry news highlights Marriott's milestone of 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, signaling robust hospitality sector growth intertwined with smart real estate developments. These developments collectively reshape the market's landscape toward a modern, investor-friendly environment.
Buy the Latest 2026 Edition:
Saudi Arabia Real Estate Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Property Type:
● Residential Real Estate
● Apartments
● Villas
● Others
● Commercial Real Estate
● Offices
● Retail
● Hospitality
● Others
Regional Insights:
● Northern and Central Region
● Western Region
● Eastern Region
● Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
● Abdul Latif Jameel
● Dar Ar Alkan
● Emaar
● Jabal Omar Development Company
● Jenan Real Estate Company
● Kingdom Holdings Company
● SEDCO Development (SEDCO Holding)
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market
● November 2025: Saudi Arabia launched a $43 billion real estate stimulus program to boost affordable housing and infrastructure development nationwide.
● November 2025: Marriott International celebrated opening its 100th property in Saudi Arabia, reflecting strong growth in hospitality real estate.
● October 2025: The Real Estate General Authority rolled out AI-driven transaction and licensing platforms, enhancing transparency and speeding up property processes.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:
Saudi Arabia Logistics Market Research Report
Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Research Report
Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market:
Saudi Arabia Wind Energy Market:
Saudi Arabia Luxury Watch Market:
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:...
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment