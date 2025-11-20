Punjab: New Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu Sworn In, Meets CM Mann

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday administered the oath of office to newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Tarn Taran, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, after his victory in the recently held bypoll. Sandhu also met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence today.

"Newly appointed MLA from Tarn Taran Harmeet Singh Sandhu today reached the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh to meet CM Bhagwant Mann. Welcoming him, CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated him for this responsibility entrusted to him by the people of Tarn Taran and asked him to remain dedicated to serving the people," AAP Punjab wrote on X.

Sandhu's Bypoll Victory

The ruling AAP's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu won by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypolls. Sandhu is a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) turncoat and a three-time MLA.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and Azad Group leader Sukhwinder Kaur could gain 30,558, finishing behind Sandhu, who got 42,649 votes. Congress's Karanbir Singh lost the polls by a margin of 27,571 votes, while BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu could win only 6,239 votes. A total of 15 candidates contested the bypolls. The seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

Special Assembly Session Announced

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker, after administering the oath, informed that a special Assembly session will be held at Anandpur Sahib to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, adding that Sandhu is fortunate to participate in this historic sitting.

The special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 24 at 1:00 pm, a notification by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constiutution of India, I, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, hereby summon the Punjab Legislative Assembly to meet for its 10th (Special) Session at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, Sri Anandpur Sahib, District Roopnagar," the notification read.

The special session comes in the backdrop of the events being held in Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, to pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur, on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day. (ANI)

