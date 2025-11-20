Nitish Kumar Central To Bihar's Stability, Says Vijay Sharma Ahead Of Oath

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar ahead of his 10th swearing-in ceremony, saying the JD(U) leader continues to enjoy strong public acceptance and remains central to Bihar's political stability.

Speaking to ANI in Raipur, Sharma said, "We have seen the love people have for Nitish Kumar. He is going to become the Chief Minister for the 10th time. We are also visiting Patna to participate in the oath-taking ceremony." He added that Kumar's repeated return to office reflected the trust he continues to command across Bihar. "Nitish Kumar is returning as Chief Minister for the 10th time and I have seen the acceptance for him there... Bihar will progress further in the coming time," he told reporters.

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Strides and Tribal Welfare

Sharma also highlighted President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Chhattisgarh for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and credited the CM Vishnu Deo Sai-led state government, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for what he described as "historic" strides in anti-Naxalite operations and rehabilitation measures. "President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Chhattisgarh today for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," he noted, adding that her presence highlights the Centre's sustained focus on tribal welfare and recognition of the contribution of tribal communities. The Deputy Chief Minister credited the current administration for coordinated efforts to counter Naxalism. "The work that has been done in the government of CM Vishnu Deo Sai and under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah are all historic... Whether it was a good rehabilitation policy or working on a Naxalite basis... all of these things were addressed simultaneously," he said.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In for Record 10th Term

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

New NDA Cabinet Takes Oath

A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U). Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP). The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP). Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan here, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, among others, participated in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.

Nitish Kumar's Political Dominance

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years. The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

The Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

