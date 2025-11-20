Playstation India Black Friday Sale: PS5 Consoles, Accessories & Top Games Get Massive Price Cuts Check All Deals

Gamers in India have a big reason to celebrate, PlayStation's Black Friday Sale is back, and this year the discounts are bigger than ever. Sony has officially announced that the sale will run from November 21 to December 4, 2025, offering major price drops on PS5 consoles, controllers, accessories, and some of its most popular game titles.

The sale will be live across major offline and online retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, Zepto, Sony Center stores, and authorised PlayStation outlets across the country.

Big Savings on PS5 Consoles

Both versions of the PlayStation 5 have received a flat Rs 5,000 discount during the Black Friday period:



PS5 Disc Edition: Rs 49,990 (MRP Rs 54,990) PS5 Digital Edition: Rs 44,990 (MRP Rs 49,990)

This is one of the rare occasions where both consoles have gone below the Rs 50,000 mark, a welcome surprise for those waiting to upgrade.

DualSense Controllers, VR2 & Accessories Also Get Slashed Prices

Sony is also offering deals on its popular DualSense controllers and other premium accessories:



DualSense Controller (White/Black/Red/Grey Camo/Ice Blue): Rs 4,390 (Rs 2,000 off) Metallic Blue / Metallic Red / Chrome Teal / Chrome Indigo: Rs 4,849

The biggest discount of the season comes on the PlayStation VR2, which now costs:

PS VR2 Headset: Rs 34,999 (Rs 10,000 off)

Other accessories on sale:



Pulse Explore earbuds: Rs 9,990 (Rs 9,000 off)

Pulse Elite headset: Rs 7,990 (Rs 5,000 off) DualSense Edge Pro Controller: Rs 15,990 (Rs 3,000 off)

Blockbuster PlayStation Games at Huge Discounts

Some of PlayStation's best-selling titles have also received heavy price cuts:



God of War Ragnarök: Rs 2,099 (MRP Rs 5,199)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Rs 2,599 (MRP Rs 5,199)

Death Stranding 2: Rs 4,199

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: Rs 2,599

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Rs 2,599 Gran Turismo 7: Rs 2,599