'Fevikwik, Not Stitches': Meerut Family Alleges Doctor Treated Toddler's Wound With Glue

A doctor in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation after a family alleged that he treated their two-and-a-half-year-old child's bleeding wound with Fevikwik instead of proper medical stitches. The incident happened when the child, who lives with his parents in a posh society in Jagriti Vihar, was playing at home and accidentally hit his head on the corner of a table. The injury was near his eye and started bleeding immediately.

Family rushes child to private hospital

The worried family quickly took the toddler to Bhagyashree Hospital, a private hospital in the area. According to the child's father, Sardar Jaspinder Singh, the attending doctor examined the wound and then asked them to buy a small Rs 5 tube of Fevikwik from outside. The family alleges that the doctor used this adhesive to close the open wound instead of giving stitches, according to a report by India Today.

Child cries in pain through the night

The parents said the child cried the whole night because of severe pain. However, they claim the doctor dismissed their concerns and told them that the child was simply nervous and that the discomfort would go away on its own. When the pain did not reduce and the area became even more uncomfortable, the family decided to seek help elsewhere.

Second hospital removes glue and applies stitches

The next morning, the family went to Lokpriya Hospital, where doctors were shocked to see glue on the child's injury. Hospital staff reportedly took three hours to clean the hardened adhesive from the wound. Once the glue was removed, doctors put four stitches to properly close the cut.

The family later said that the situation could have become very serious if the Fevikwik had leaked into the child's eye. They believe the use of glue so close to the eye was extremely unsafe and unprofessional.

Health authorities launch inquiry

Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria confirmed that he has received the complaint. He said a formal investigation committee has been formed to review the case.“The child's family has filed a complaint. The committee will check if medical rules were broken. Action will be taken after the report,” he said.

Family escalates matter to Chief Minister's Office

The family has also raised the issue with the Chief Minister's Office, seeking strict action. Officials are expected to examine whether the doctor violated standard medical protocols and whether legal or disciplinary action should follow.