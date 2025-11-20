Kashmir Challenge Cup: Jaipur Polo Team Edges Out Kanota Polo 8-7

The Jaipur Polo Team began their Kashmir Challenge Cup campaign with a hard-fought 8-7 victory against Kanota Polo in a closely contested match today.

Star Players Lead the Charge

Lance Watson delivered a strong performance, scoring four goals, while Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur also scored four goals, helping Jaipur stay ahead in key moments, according to a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

Kanota Polo put up a tough fight, with Hurr Ali leading their attack with four goals. Dino Dhankar added two goals and Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota contributed one, keeping the game competitive until the final whistle.

A Tense, Chukker-by-Chukker Battle

Jaipur took an early edge, leading 3-1 after the first chukker, and maintained a narrow 6-5 lead at the end of the second. The final chukker saw intense action, but Jaipur held their nerve to close out the match 8-7 and secure the win.

Jaipur's Form and Legacy

With this victory, the Jaipur Polo Team continues to display strong form, discipline, and determination as they move forward in the Kashmir Challenge Cup.

The Jaipur Polo Team is known for its legacy, teamwork, and passion for the sport. Rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur, the team has consistently delivered high-level performances and remains a formidable presence in Indian polo. (ANI)

