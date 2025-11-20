Sonam Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Celeb Moms Who Welcomed Motherhood In Their 40S

Here's a special gallery celebrating the powerful women who chose motherhood on their own terms-glowing, grounded, and utterly unstoppable. Sonam and the global fashion icon revealed her baby bump alongside the caption,“MOTHER."

Motherhood has no perfect timeline, and Bollywood's leading ladies are proving exactly that. Over the last decade, several A-list actresses have welcomed children in their 40s-breaking stereotypes, inspiring millions, and showcasing how confidence, career, and family can flourish together.

From embracing IVF journeys to celebrating late parenthood with absolute grace, these glamorous moms have rewritten the narrative around pregnancy after 40.

Kareena Kapoor Khan proved age is just a number when she welcomed her second son, Jeh, at 40. Already a trendsetter with her fit-and-fabulous first pregnancy, Kareena embraced her second journey with even more confidence.

She continued hosting her talk show, doing brand shoots, and sharing honest glimpses of pregnancy cravings and real-life mom moments.

Shilpa welcomed her daughter, Samisha, via surrogacy at the age of 44. For Shilpa, motherhood in her 40s was a conscious choice rooted in emotional readiness. She often shares glimpses of family life, yoga sessions with her kids, and positive parenting tips that uplift millions of followers.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan became a mom to triplets-Diva, Czar, and Anya-at 43 through IVF. She has openly spoken about her fertility journey, breaking taboos around assisted reproductive technology.

Her story encourages many women to explore motherhood at their own pace.

Bipasha Basu was 43 when she got pregnant with her daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022.

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt is married to Suyyash Rai, and in 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy. Kishwer had embraced motherhood at 40 years and had felt it was a gift from God. They have named their munchkin, Nirvair Rai.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Dabar became parents for the second time earlier this month. Gauahar was 41 when she announced her pregnancy in April.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her second child in her early 40s and has been a vocal advocate for body positivity, breastfeeding, and maternal mental health.

She openly discusses the emotional and physical highs and lows of pregnancy, making her a refreshing and authentic voice among celebrity moms.

Last month, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, were expecting their second child, and the actress has now formally revealed her second pregnancy. On Thursday (Nov 20), she posted several photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump.