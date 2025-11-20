Global Security 'Challenging', CSC Gains Significance: Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval described the global security environment as "challenging" and urged countries of the Indian Ocean region to work together to ensure the "safety, security and stability" of the maritime domain. He made the remarks while addressing the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisors of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi.

CSC's Growing Significance

Doval noted that the CSC has taken on heightened importance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. "The CSC has gained immense significance today in the midst of a rapidly changing and challenging global security environment," he said.

Doval recalled the decision taken in 2020 to consolidate regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean, explaining that "realising the growing importance of strengthening regional partnerships amongst the countries of the Indian Ocean region, we came together in 2020 to reinforce the cooperation and vital matters of security through the establishment of the Colombo Security Conclave."

Progress and Institutionalisation

Reviewing progress since the previous meeting held in Maharashtra in December 2023, he said, "I am happy that our engagements have gained momentum since the sixth NSA meeting... The strength and success of this August group lies in our common vision, consultations and convergence of objectives."

He highlighted the steps taken to institutionalise CSC mechanisms, including work across its five pillars of cooperation. "We have been building our capacities through regular engagements across the five pillars of cooperation," Doval said. "We adopted the CSC charter and the MOU on the establishment of the CSC Secretariat in August last year. We also appointed the first Secretary General of the CSC earlier this year."

Maritime Priorities and Shared Responsibility

Turning to maritime priorities, Doval stressed the central role of the Indian Ocean for regional states. "The ocean is our biggest heritage. It is the engine that propels our economies," he said. He added that countries bound by maritime geography share a responsibility: "As countries joined by shared maritime geographies, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety, security and stability of the region."

NSA Doval called for shaping an open and rules-based maritime environment, saying, "We need to shape a favourable environment to nurture an open, inclusive maritime domain and conformity on a rule-based order."

He also emphasised the need for joint stewardship of maritime resources. "We also need to work closely for the preservation and use of our common maritime heritage," he noted.

Reaffirming India's commitment to regional cooperation, Doval said, "India is committed to continue working closely with all CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with evolving and emerging security challenges." (ANI)

