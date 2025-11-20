Murmu At Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Tribal Development Is A Priority

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday attended the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organised by the Chhattisgarh government at Ambikapur to honour the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, including Birsa Munda.

"The contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. The development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for welfare of tribal communities," President Murmu said.

President Praises State's Progress and Culture

The President congratulated the people for the progress in the state. Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present during the event "I congratulate the people Chhattisgarh for their progress. They have just celebrated the silver jubilee of state formation. I have had the honour of visiting Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth place (in Jharkhand) and offering my tribute. The contribution of tribal communities has been tremendous in the history of Indian. I feel very cordial after coming here in Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand and Odisha are not far from Chhattisgarh," President Murmu said.

She highlighted how the state has managed to preserve its culture, visible in the public spaces. "When I was coming here from the helipad, the culture of Chhattisgarh was very much visible on the way. The state has preserved its culture that is very impressive and pleasing... I am very proud to be a tribal. Tribal art and culture need to be promoted even more in the country as well as abroad," President Murmu said.

Murmu on People Abandoning Left Wing Extremism

She further praised the people for "abandoning the path of left wing extremism" and joining the mainstream. "People across the country, including Chhattisgarh, are abandoning the path of Left Wing Extremism and joining the mainstream of development. Through the well-thought-out and well-organized efforts of the central and state governments, the eradication of Left Wing Extremism will become possible in the near future."

Earlier, Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai received President Murmu on her arrival at Ambikapur in Surguja district.

President's Three-Day Tour Itinerary

Earlier today, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu welcomed President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh, highlighting how it is a matter of pride for the state. The President is on a three-day tour to Chattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20-22.

On November 21, President is set to visit Telangana, where she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025. at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, President will grace the special session commemorating the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

