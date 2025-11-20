Historic Moment: Reena Paswan On NDA's Bihar Govt Swearing-In

On the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan's mother, Reena Paswan, expressed her delight, saying the ceremony marked a "historic moment", adding that the party was moving forward under her son's leadership. "I am very happy. A historic oath-taking ceremony has taken place. The party is progressing under the leadership of Chirag Paswan," Reena Paswan said to ANI.

Chirag Paswan echoed the sentiment, calling it a "big responsibility", and stated that his government would prioritise "Bihar first and Biharis first," guided by PM Modi's vision and Nitish Kumar's experience. Paswan said, "This is a big responsibility. My government will work to put Bihar first and Biharis first with Prime Minister Modi's vision and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's experience."

NDA leaders hail 'historic' mandate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in today at a grand ceremony in Gandhi Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of supporters. Leaders from the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), and several other allies hailed the event as "historic", stressing that the new government carries a massive responsibility after receiving a strong mandate from the people of Bihar.

Newly inducted ministers voice commitment

Newly inducted ministers also voiced gratitude and commitment. JD(U)'s Leshi Singh said she would work with "full strength" for Bihar's development, while Shrawon Kumar thanked the people for the "huge mandate" and promised to fulfil all commitments. BJP minister Ram Kripal Yadav pledged to work for "Viksit Bihar," aligning with the NDA's development agenda.

JD(U)'s Leshi Singh said, "The CM has again expressed his faith in me, and I will contribute my effort with full strength towards the development of Bihar. I express my gratitude to the CM."

"I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for giving a huge mandate. We will work to fulfil all commitments made to the public," Shrawon Kumar said.

BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I express gratitude towards the party leadership for giving me a big responsibility, and I want to assure them that I will work for Viksit Bihar."

After taking oath as Bihar minister, BJP's Nitin Nabin said, "I salute my party's central leadership. It is because of them that I have got this opportunity today. I greet those who have continuously supported me."

Giriraj Singh sets sights on Bengal

Furthermore, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a strong political statement, asserting, "Bihar ki jeet humari hai, agli baari Bengal ki hai," adding that the party would not allow Bengal to "become Bangladesh."

"Bihar ki jeet humari hai, agli baari Bengal ki hai (Bihar's victory is ours, next is Bengal's turn). We will not let Bengal become Bangladesh. SIR will be implemented in Bengal. I thank the public of Bihar for reposing their faith in Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. Our responsibilities have increased as we have received a huge mandate," Singh said to ANI.

NDA allies echo optimism for 'Viksit Bihar'

Other leaders from across the NDA echoed similar optimism. Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal described the event as historic due to PM Modi's presence and promised to work toward "Viksit Bihar."

"It was a historic swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi and lakhs of voters of Bihar were present here. We will work to fulfil the dream of Viksit Bihar," Jaiswal said.

BJP's Central Observer for Bihar, KP Maurya, said the double-engine government would fulfil the people's aspirations under Nitish Kumar's leadership. "This was a historic oath ceremony in the presence of PM Modi. The double-engine government will work to fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we will work for Viksit Bihar," he said.

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal added, "The team is really good and this will make Bihar, a Viksit Bihar. Several new people have been given a chance this time. I am sure that they will set a good example."

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha said the people had given them "a new responsibility". "The people of Bihar have given us a new responsibility. We are aware of that responsibility. We have always worked for the public and we'll keep doing that," Kushwaha said.

CMs of other states extend congratulations

Chief Ministers of different states also extended congratulations. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Bihar would continue progressing at a "good pace", while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar.

"I congratulate the people of Bihar who have elected the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi. The state will keep progressing at a good pace," CM Dhami said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji and the people of Bihar."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also praised the formation of the government, declaring, "Bihar mein bahaar hai, NDA sarkaar hai."

Leaders highlight public trust, rejection of 'Jungle Raj'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the massive turnout at the ceremony, especially among women, saying it reflected growing trust in the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. "You saw how excited people are. Lakhs of women were present here. PM Modi and Nitish are making Bihar a developed state, and you are seeing people's trust in them," Prasad said.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said the NDA would take Bihar to "new heights", predicting it would become one of the most developed states within five years. "We will take Bihar to new heights and in the next 5 years, Bihar will become one of the most developed states in the country," Mishra said.

Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde termed the victory a rejection of "Jungle Raj" and an endorsement of "Vikas Raj". "It is a matter of joy. I congratulate PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar and the ministers who took oath today. The landslide victory that the people have given to NDA shows that they have accepted Vikas Raj and neglected Jungle Raj," he said.

Furthermore, BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh said, "Once again, a strong and effective government has formed. I congratulate the people of Bihar for giving a mandate for 'Viksit Bihar'."

BJP MP Dharamshila Gupta added, "The people of Bihar witnessed this historic moment today. I am proud that lakhs of women came here to welcome PM Modi. This is the beginning of 'Viksit Bihar'."

MoS Home Nityanand Rai also congratulated the ministers and said, "A historic oath ceremony has taken place here in Gandhi Maidan. PM Modi was also present here. I congratulate CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and all the ministers who took oath today."

Deputy MP CM Jagdish Devda added, "The swearing-in ceremony of the Bihar govt took place today in the presence of PM Modi. I congratulate Nitish Kumar and all the ministers. This is the victory of the public."

LJP (Ramvilas) MP Rajesh Verma added, "We thank the people of Bihar for giving us an unprecedented mandate. I thank our party chief as well."

Nitish Kumar takes oath for 10th time, new cabinet announced

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP).

The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP). Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers. (ANI)

