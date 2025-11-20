Novartis Stock Softens Premarket Even As It Raises 2030 Outlook, Sales Guidance For Two Key Cancer Drugs



Novartis raised peak sales targets for Kisqali and Scemblix, adding to its roster of multi-billion-dollar oncology drugs.

The company extended its mid-term growth outlook through 2030, supported by a deep pipeline and upcoming clinical readouts. The raised targets come amid U.S. expansion plans and continued job cuts.

Novartis' U.S.-listed shares traded 0.1% lower pre-market on Thursday, even after the company raised long-term sales expectations for two of its key oncology medicines and rolled forward its mid-term growth outlook through 2030.

Stronger Peak Sales Outlook For Kisqali And Scemblix

The company boosted its top sales estimate for breast-cancer drug Kisqali to more than $10 billion from more than $8 billion. Leukemia treatment Scemblix could generate over $4 billion, it said, compared with its previous estimate of more than $3 billion. With those increases, the Swiss company now has eight marketed drugs that it believes can each generate between $3 billion and more than $10 billion at peak, a group that also includes Cosentyx, Pluvicto, Kesimpta, Leqvio, Fabhalta and Rhapsido.

The raised targets highlight the company's push to rely more heavily on oncology growth drivers as older blockbusters, such as Entresto, face rising generic pressure.

Mid-Term Sales Growth Extended To 2030

Novartis updated its mid-term guidance to 5%-6% annual sales growth at constant currency from 2025 to 2030, extending its prior 2024–2029 outlook.

The company said more than 15 potentially submission-enabling readouts are expected in the next two years, part of a broader pipeline of over 30 potential high-value medicines, more than 10 of which were licensed or acquired within the past two years.

The company reported a 41.2% core operating margin for the first nine months of 2025 and expects margins to stay above 40% by 2029 after absorbing dilution from its planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences.

US Expansion And Job Cuts

The guidance comes after Novartis revealed plans for a major expansion of U.S. operations, with the addition of a new North Carolina manufacturing facility that's part of a larger $23 billion investment plan for the company. That site is projected to create 700 new jobs as part of its efforts to build advanced manufacturing capabilities across various therapeutic areas.

The pharma giant is also continuing to cut its workforce in New Jersey, where it plans to lay off 60 workers by the middle of next year. The job cuts follow a reduction of 426 people earlier this year, as well as other reductions in 2024 and 2022 as part of the company's cost-efficiency efforts.

Stocktwits Mood Leans Bearish

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Novartis was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volume.

NVS sentiment and message volume as of November 21 | Source: Stocktwits

Novartis' stock has declined 0.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.