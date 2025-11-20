Woman Assaulted By PG Operator In Noida Over Security Deposit, Police Register Case After Viral Video (WATCH)

A shocking incident from Noida's Sector 62 has gone viral, showing a female operator at Raj Homes PG brutally assaulting a woman student who asked for her security deposit refund after vacating her room. The video, widely circulated on social media, captures the PG owner forcefully grabbing and slapping the young woman, while bystanders fail to intervene. Reports state that a male companion recorded the incident from outside, as men are not permitted inside the PG premises.​

Argument after student demanded security deposit

The dispute reportedly began when the student requested the return of her security deposit, which she had paid on joining the PG. An argument escalated, resulting in the PG operator pulling the student's hair, slapping her, and refusing to allow her to leave with her belongings. The video's release has sparked outrage, leading to public calls for strict action.​

Following the incident, Noida Police confirmed a case has been registered at Sector 58 police station based on the victim's complaint. Authorities have recorded the student's statement and launched an investigation.