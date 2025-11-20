403
Mexico's Super Peso Holds Its Ground As Debt Warnings Shadow Market Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso is starting Thursday little changed, with the dollar trading around 18.35 pesos after another tight overnight range.
The calm hides a nervous backdrop: the U.S. Dollar Index has bounced back above 100 on renewed doubts about early Federal Reserve rate cuts, yet Mexico's“super peso” is still refusing to give up much of its gains.
Fundamentally, the currency remains underpinned by high real yields and nearshoring-driven investment. Banxico 's latest 25-basis-point cut to 7.25% still leaves Mexico offering some of the most attractive carry in emerging markets, while foreign direct investment continues to break records on the back of supply-chain relocation from Asia.
At the same time, Mexico 's corporate community is warning that public debt, including state giants Pemex and CFE, has quietly crept above the $1 trillion mark.
Business leaders caution that any loss of investment-grade status would quickly punish the peso – a reminder that markets ultimately discipline governments that stretch the fiscal rubber band too far.
Technically, the daily USD/MXN chart still shows a gentle downtrend, with spot trading below a falling 200-day moving average and trapped under a thick Ichimoku cloud.
On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved into a sideways channel between roughly 18.25 and 18.50, with momentum oscillators near neutral.
That mix points to consolidation rather than a trend reversal: carry buyers keep fading spikes above 18.40, but crowded positioning and the approach of the 2026 USMCA review leave the market vulnerable to sharp squeezes if Washington turns more protectionist.
Equities are telling a similar story of strength with fatigue. The S&P/BMV IPC index closed around 62,066 points, up 0.13%, on slightly below-average volume.
Recent sessions have showcased winners such as Grupo Carso, Penoles, Volaris, Genomma Lab and América Móvil, while Megacable, Qualitas, Bimbo, Grupo México and Banco del Bajío have been among the hardest hit.
The main Mexico ETF, EWW, sits near its highs after a stellar year, but assets under management have started to edge lower as global investors quietly take profits.
For now, Mexico's markets still reward orthodox policy and private-sector investment. The risk is that complacency about debt, state-owned enterprises and trade politics tempts policymakers into testing how patient those markets really are.
