Argentina's Managed Truce: FX Gap Shrinks As Merval Cools Post-Election Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's peso is enjoying an unusual spell of calm just as local equities begin to digest one of the sharpest rallies in their history.
By Thursday morning the official wholesale rate hovered around 1,407 pesos per dollar, with bank screens quoting roughly 1,375/1,425 for retail and the blue dollar trading near 1,410–1,430.
The various financial dollars (MEP and CCL) sit only slightly above the official band, leaving the gap at barely 2–3%-a fraction of the 80–100% spreads seen under previous capital controls.
This truce comes against a firmer global backdrop for the dollar: the DXY index is back above 100 after cautious Federal Reserve minutes, even as Wall Street recovers on upbeat tech earnings.
Under normal circumstances that combination would punish a weak emerging-market currency. Instead, Argentina is being shielded by a managed FX band, a fresh U.S. swap line and IMF money, and a surge of corporate and provincial bond issuance that is being converted into pesos.
The message from traders is clear: the new, more orthodox course buys credibility, but much of the calm is still financed with borrowed dollars. Equities are telling the same story in reverse.
Merval cools as post-election momentum fades
The S&P Merval slid about 2.1% on Wednesday to roughly 2.87 million points, its third setback in five sessions after an election-driven surge that lifted the index nearly 70% last month.
Liquidity has thinned, and foreign investors in the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF remain cautious after heavy outflows earlier in the year, even though prices have more than doubled since Javier Milei's initial victory.
On the day, only Edenor managed a gain among blue chips, rising around 0.5%, while Grupo Supervielle, Sociedad Comercial del Plata and Grupo Financiero Galicia led declines with falls of 3–4%.
Over the past week the broader winners' table has featured YPF, Telecom Argentina, Pampa Energía, Inversora Juramento and IRSA, while the laggard column has been dominated by Galicia, Banco Macr, Supervielle, Aluar and Edenor.
For now, Argentina's markets are voting to give fiscal discipline and deregulation more time. But with the peso's stability leaning heavily on external dollars and a narrow political window, any stumble in policy-or a turn in global risk appetite-could quickly remind investors how fragile this calm still is.
