Brazil's Financial Morning Call For November 20, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets are closed today for Black Awareness Day, giving traders a forced pause after three straight losing sessions that left the Ibovespa at 155,380 points and the dollar near R$5.34.
The Banco Master liquidation shock and Fed minutes that cooled December-cut hopes dominated sentiment yesterday. However, longer-term positives are stacking up.
Brazil continues to lead the BRICS in foreign direct investment, with a US$1.14 trillion stock equivalent to 46.6% of GDP. The steel industry is successfully pivoting to exports.
Renault and Geely have committed R$3.8 billion to electrified-vehicle production in Paraná. Meanwhile, Mexico's Asur is acquiring Motiva's 20-airport portfolio for R$11.5 billion in a quiet regional power play.
With B3 shut, global data - especially today's crucial U.S. jobs report - will set the tone for Friday's reopening.
Economic Agenda for November 20, 2025
Brazil
Mexico
United States (key prints only)
Other notable global events (3 key only)
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa –0.73% to 155,380.66 (third consecutive drop). Banking sector hit by Banco Master fallout; meatpackers led the decline (Marfrig –8.6%, Minerva –4%). Dollar closed around R$5.34.
U.S. Markets Yesterday
S&P 500 +0.4%, Dow +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.6%. Nvidia +2.8% pre-earnings; markets snapped four-day losing streak.
Mexico's Market Yesterday
Peso stable ~18.35; IPC +0.13%. Resilience despite public-debt warnings.
Argentina's Market Yesterday
Merval –2.1%; FX gap narrowed to 2-3% but liquidity thinned.
Colombia's Market Yesterday
Peso near three-year highs; COLCAP –0.5% but +40% YTD.
Chile's Market Yesterday
IPSA +0.7%; peso resilient in low 930s after post-election gains.
Commodities
Brazilian Real
Consolidated with mild weakening as DXY held above 100 and Brent slipped. Support 5.27–5.30; resistance 5.34–5.36.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ~$92,000 after brief dip below $90k. ETF outflows continued but whales accumulated aggressively.
Companies and Market
. Steel sector: October exports +28% (907k tons) while domestic sales –6.5%; growing reliance on external markets amid weak construction/auto demand and Asian imports.
. Renault & Geely: R$3.8 billion investment to upgrade Paraná plant for new electrified models from 2026 onward.
. Motiva → Asur (Mexico): R$11.5 billion sale of 20 airports (17 in Brazil); Motiva refocuses on highways/rail, Asur becomes one of the largest airport operators in the Americas.
. Ongoing Banco Master liquidation and Credit Guarantee Fund recapitalization pressure on major banks.
Markets reopen Friday. Enjoy the holiday.
