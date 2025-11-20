Brazil's FIFA Jump Makes It A Top Seed At The 2026 World Cup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil will go to the 2026 World Cup as one of the teams everyone else wants to avoid. In FIFA's latest ranking, released on 19 November, the Seleção climbed two places to fifth with 1,760.46 points, edging ahead of Portugal and the Netherlands by a narrow margin.
Spain now lead the table, followed by Argentina, France and England; then come Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia to complete the top 10.
This update locks in the composition of Pot 1 for the World Cup draw. The three hosts – United States, Mexico and Canada – are granted top-seed status automatically.
They are joined by the nine highest-ranked sides: Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
Brazil therefore cannot face any of these heavyweights in the group stage and will instead be drawn against one team from each of the lower pots.
Those other pots are far from soft. Pot 2 gathers Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Senegal, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia – a mix of hardened tournament sides and disciplined systems that rarely give anything away.
Pot 3 includes Norway, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Panama.
Pot 4 has Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, New Zealand, Haiti, Curaçao and the last six spots reserved for four UEFA play-off winners and two global play-off winners. The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history: 48 national teams split into 12 groups of four in the first phase.
The draw takes place on 5 December at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July across venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Brazil's rise follows a solid November window under Carlo Ancelotti, with a 2–0 win over Senegal in London and a tense 1–1 draw with Tunisia in Lille. On social networks, Brazilian fans quickly began simulating“groups of death” and plotting travel routes.
For a country that still treats football as a matter of pride and hard work rather than spectacle alone, starting as a top seed is more than a detail – it is a structural advantage in a tournament where margins are small and early confidence often decides who survives July.
|Country
|Points
| Spain
| 1877.18
| Argentina
| 1873.33
| France
| 1870
| England
| 1834.12
| Brazil
| 1760.46
| Portugal
| 1760.38
| Netherlands
| 1756.27
| Belgium
| 1730.71
| Germany
| 1724.15
| Croatia
| 1716.88
