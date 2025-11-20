Polylactic Acid Market To Reach USD $3.25 Billion By 2029 At 19.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Polylactic Acid Market?The size of the polylactic acid market has witnessed significant expansion in the previous years. It is predicted to surge from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be attributed to the development of eco-friendly alternatives, the increasing demand for bioplastics, the expansion in the packaging sector, changes in consumer preferences, and initiatives in commercialization.

The size of the polylactic acid market is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. The market is predicted to grow to a size of $3.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Several factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include global awareness campaigns, the growth of end-use industries, improvements in supply chains, increased demand in emerging markets, and investments in research and development. Upcoming trends for the forecast period consist of biodegradability and sustainability, environmental regulations, consumer awareness and preferences, changes in packaging trends, and the entrance of large players into the market.

Download a free sample of the polylactic acid market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Polylactic Acid Global Market Growth?

The anticipated expansion of the personal care industry is predicted to inject impetus into the growth of the polylactic acid marketplace in the future. The personal care sector contributes a broad variety of products and services designed to enhance and uphold an individual's appearance and hygiene. Factors contributing to the boom in the personal care industry include consumer tastes, the uptrend of e-commerce, an aging demographic, and increased awareness of health and wellbeing. Polylactic acid (PLA) has become a popular choice in personal care products for eco-friendly packaging and biodegradable combinations that diminish the environmental footprint. For example, a 2024 report by the British Beauty Council, a UK-based entity, stated that the personal care sector produced £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) for the GDP in 2023, signifying an 11% rise from 2022. This growth is accredited to a 10% uptick in household expenditure on personal care goods and services in the UK. Accordingly, the development of the personal care sector is catalyzing the evolution of the polylactic acid market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Polylactic Acid Market?

Major players in the Polylactic Acid include:

. Total Corbion PLA

. NatureWorks LLC

. Futerro SA

. COFCO Group

. Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co. Ltd.

. Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

. Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Synbra Technology BV

. BASF SE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Polylactic Acid Market?

The proliferation of technological innovation represents a significant trend in the polylactic acid market. Top tier organisations within the polylactic acid market are pushing the boundaries with new technological approaches and R&D initiatives, catering to the increasing appetite for biodegradable products. For example, in December 2023, the industrious Swiss-based engineering and manufacturing entity, Suzler, rolled out SULAC. This cutting-edge technology aims to boost the process of transforming lactic acid into lactide, an essential element in polylactic acid (PLA) production. This release seeks to fulfil the proliferating market need for bioplastics that are earth-friendly, enable more streamlined manufacturing procedures and promote widespread adoption of circular manufacturing methods.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Polylactic Acid Market Report?

The polylactic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Racemic PLLA, PDLA, Regular PLLA, PDLLA, PLA Blends

2) By Raw Material: Corn Starch, Sugarcane And Sugar Beet, Cassava, Other Raw Materials

3) By Form: Films And Sheets, Coatings, Fiber, Other Forms

4) By Application: Packaging, Agriculture, Transport, Electronics, Textiles

Subsegments:

1) By Racemic PLLA: High Molecular Weight Racemic PLLA, Low Molecular Weight Racemic PLLA

2) By PDLA: High Molecular Weight PDLA, Low Molecular Weight PDLA

3) By Regular PLLA: High Molecular Weight Regular PLLA, Low Molecular Weight Regular PLLA

4) By PDLLA: High Molecular Weight PDLLA, Low Molecular Weight PDLLA

5) By PLA Blends: PLA With Other Biopolymers, PLA With Additives

View the full polylactic acid market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Polylactic Acid Industry?

In 2024, North America led the Polylactic Acid market and is projected to show significant growth. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to be the region with the quickest growth rate. Other regions explored in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polylactic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polyglycolic Acid Global Market Report 2025

report/polyglycolic-acid-global-market-report

Formic Acid Global Market Report 2025

report/formic-acid-global-market-report

Propionic Acid Global Market Report 2025

report/propionic-acid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "