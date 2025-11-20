403
Keith Kellogg Plans January Resignation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is intending to resign in January, a media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing insider sources.
The report coincides with news that the US has proposed a peace initiative to Kiev, which would require the country to cede territory to Russia.
Multiple sources informed the media outlet that the senior official chose his resignation date in accordance with legislation that restricts the term of temporary special envoys without Senate approval to 360 days. At present, it is uncertain who will succeed him.
His exit is expected to be “unwelcome news” in Kiev, the media outlet noted, portraying Kellogg as “a sympathetic ear” with a pro-Ukraine inclination.
Previously, the general emphasized that the West must “make sure that Ukrainians are not put at the position when they’re operating from weaknesses, but from strength,” while opposing any territorial compromises to Russia.
Throughout his service, he has reportedly had disagreements with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, who has engaged in multiple discussions with Russian representatives and is considered less supportive of Kiev’s stance.
Although Kellogg has largely preserved a stable relationship with Trump, he did not participate in the administration’s October meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, an absence that some analysts linked to internal disputes.
