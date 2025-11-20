Industrial Sugar Market Size Worth USD 71.17 Billion By 2034 Towards Fnb

Industrial Sugar Market Report Scope

Industrial Sugar Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The white sugar segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, driven by its widespread use across various domains, which supports market growth. White sugar is the purest form of sugar and is therefore highly preferred across various industries for the manufacture of various products. High use of white sugar in the bakery and confectionery and processed food industries is another major factor driving the market's growth. Its neutral flavor, consistent performance, and longer shelf life are other major factors driving market growth.

The liquid/syrup sugar segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its ease of use, longer shelf life, and enhanced smoothness, which are helpful for market growth. Liquid sugar helps prevent crystallization, is cost-effective, and has low labor costs, further fueling the growth of the industrial sugar market in the foreseeable future.

Source Analysis

The sugarcane segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, providing various advantages through its raw materials and byproducts, such as ethanol, sugar, molasses, and bagasse. The versatile crop helps generate revenue and, hence, is one of the most beneficial crops for any country, further fueling market growth. The crop helps to aid a sustainable source of energy and is a revenue-generating crop. Hence, such beneficial factors, when combined, help enhance market growth.

The sugar beet segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its multiple byproducts, including bioethanol, animal feed pulp, and sucrose. Hence, such factors help fuel the market's growth. Sugar beet is also essential for various industrial applications, including bakery, food and beverage, and other domains, further fueling the growth of the industrial sugar market in the foreseeable future.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment dominated the industrial sugar market in 2024, driven by high demand for industrial sugar in segments such as bakery and confectionery, processed, and convenient food. Higher demand for unique and innovative beverages that require sugar is another major factor driving market growth. Technological advancements and the higher demand for traditional sugars are other factors that are fueling the market's growth. Government support in the form of schemes is one of the major factors for the growth of the industrial sugar industry.

The biofuel segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to high demand driven by factors such as sustainability, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and ease of waste recycling. The segment also helps increase demand for sugar crops, leading to timely payments to farmers and further boosting the growth of the industrial sugar market. Biofuel production also helps manage excess sugar production, which improves financial health and is a vital factor for the industry's growth.

Top Companies in the Industrial Sugar Market



Südzucker AG – One of Europe's largest sugar producers, supplying refined industrial sugar for food and beverage applications. The company also focuses on sustainable farming practices and diversification into bio-based products.

Tereos Group – A leading global sugar producer offering beet, cane, and specialty sugars for industrial use. Tereos serves major food manufacturers and emphasizes circular agriculture and renewable product streams.

Nordzucker AG – A major European sugar manufacturer producing refined sugar, liquid sugar, and specialty grades for bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company prioritizes efficiency and sustainable sourcing.

Wilmar International Limited – A key global agribusiness player with significant sugar refining operations, supplying industrial-grade sugar across Asia and international markets with strong vertical integration.

Mitr Phol Group – Asia's largest sugar producer, offering refined sugar, specialty sugars, and bio-based co-products. The company operates extensively in Thailand, China, Australia, and Laos.

Cargill, Incorporated – Supplies industrial sugar, liquid sweeteners, and specialty carbohydrate solutions to global food manufacturers, supported by a wide agricultural sourcing network.

American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR Group) – The world's largest cane sugar refiner, providing industrial sugar under brands such as Domino, Tate & Lyle, and Redpath. ASR serves major food and beverage companies.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) – A global commodities firm involved in sugar production, trading, and refining, supplying raw and refined sugar to industrial buyers worldwide.

Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC – One of Africa's largest sugar producers, providing refined industrial sugar for food processing, beverage manufacturing, and retail applications.

EID Parry (India) Ltd. – An Indian sugar manufacturer supplying refined, raw, and specialty sugars for industrial use, with diversified operations in nutraceuticals and bio-products.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (Lantic Inc.) – A leading sugar refiner in Canada offering industrial sugar products, including granulated, liquid, and specialty sugars for foodservice and manufacturing. Mackay Sugar Limited – One of Australia's major sugar producers, supplying raw and refined sugar to industrial customers and contributing to the global sugar export market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



White Sugar (Refined)

Brown Sugar

Liquid Sugar / Syrup

Raw Sugar Specialty Sugar (e.g., powdered, invert, organic, demerara)



By Source



Sugarcane

Sugar Beet Other Natural Sources (e.g., coconut, palm)



By Application



Food & Beverage (Dominant) ~61%

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages (Juices, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Biofuel (Ethanol Production) (Fastest Growing)

Chemical Industry Others (Feed, Fermentation, etc.)



By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

