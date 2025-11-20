403
Egypt Private Equity Market Size To Reach USD 5,875.64 Million By 2033 With A 8.67% CAGR
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Egypt Private Equity Market Overview
Market Size in 2024: USD 2,752.67 Million
Market Size in 2033: USD 5,875.64 Million
Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 8.67%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "Egypt Private Equity Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033", The Egypt private equity market size reached USD 2,752.67 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 5,875.64 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate of 8.67% during 2025-2033.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of Egypt Private Equity Market
● Enhanced Due Diligence Processes: AI tools analyze vast datasets for risk assessment, speeding up deal evaluations in Egypt's PE sector. This reduces manual errors and uncovers hidden opportunities in fintech and infrastructure, aligning with Vision 2030's digital push. Investors gain faster, data-driven insights for competitive edges.
● Predictive Analytics for Deal Sourcing: Machine learning algorithms forecast market trends, identifying high-potential startups in renewable energy and consumer goods. In Egypt, this boosts PE efficiency, attracting global funds amid economic reforms, fostering sustainable growth and higher returns by 2030.
● Portfolio Management Optimization: AI-driven platforms monitor real-time performance, optimizing exits and value creation. For Egyptian PE firms, this means proactive adjustments in volatile markets, enhancing liquidity through secondaries and supporting privatization initiatives for long-term resilience.
● Risk Mitigation via Fraud Detection: Advanced AI models detect anomalies in financials and compliance, crucial for Egypt's maturing PE landscape. This builds investor trust, encourages inbound deals, and aligns with regulatory incentives, driving a 7% projected market expansion by 2030.
How Vision 2030 is Revolutionizing Egypt Private Equity Industry
Egypt's Vision 2030 serves as a transformative blueprint for the private equity (PE) industry, emphasizing private sector-led growth, economic diversification, and sustainable development. By targeting a 7% annual GDP growth rate and elevating private investment to 66% of total investment by 2030, the vision creates a fertile ground for PE activity. Key reforms include tax incentives, streamlined regulations, and privatization programs that reduce state dominance, allowing PE firms to access state-owned assets in sectors like infrastructure, fintech, and renewables. This shift not only boosts deal flow-evidenced by a 23.7% rise in M&A transactions in 2024-but also attracts foreign capital, with inbound PE deals reaching $2.5 billion over the past five years.
The vision's focus on human-centered development and equity further revolutionizes PE by promoting impact investing in underserved areas like microfinance and green projects. Initiatives such as the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) exemplify this, partnering with PE players like B Investments to launch ventures in healthcare and education, expected to generate thousands of jobs. Enhanced liquidity through secondary markets and continuation funds addresses exit challenges, while digital transformation under Vision 2030 integrates AI for efficient deal sourcing. Overall, these elements position Egypt's PE market for a projected CAGR of over 7%, fostering resilience against global shocks and solidifying the country's role as a MENA investment hub by 2030.
Egypt Private Equity Market Trends & Drivers:
Egypt's private equity (PE) market is witnessing robust trends in 2025, characterized by a shift toward sustainable and technology-driven investments. With a projected market volume of $4.3 billion by 2026 and a modest 1.49% CAGR, the sector emphasizes ESG-focused funds, particularly in renewables and fintech, reflecting millennial investor preferences. Deal sizes average $33 million, with 132 expected transactions annually, driven by maturing exits in software and IT. Privatization efforts and cross-border M&A surge, with Egypt capturing 12% of MENA's $27.6 billion PE value from 2020-2024. Secondary transactions and continuation funds enhance liquidity, while sector specialization in infrastructure and digital transformation aligns with global recovery, outpacing 2024 deal flow.
Key drivers include Vision 2030's reforms, boosting private sector participation to 66% of investments and attracting $35 billion in foreign deals like ADQ's landmark agreement. Economic rebound-marked by a PMI of 50.7 in early 2025-fuels confidence, alongside declining interest rates and regulatory incentives like spectrum auctions. Sovereign wealth funds and 61 active PE players, led by British International Investment, channel $253 billion into 970+ companies, emphasizing financial inclusion. These factors, coupled with AI integration for due diligence, propel a 7%+ regional CAGR, positioning Egypt as a frontier market amid MENA's $602 billion buyout resurgence.
Egypt Private Equity Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Fund Type Insights:
● Buyout
● Venture Capital (VCs)
● Real Estate
● Infrastructure
● Others
Breakup by Region:
● Greater Cairo
● Alexandria
● Suez Canal
● Delta
● Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Egypt Private Equity Market
● November 2025: The Egyptian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EPEA) announced a strategic partnership with SuperReturn CFO/COO Middle East, set to debut in Dubai on October 22–23, 2025, aiming to enhance regional networking and capacity building for over 60 local PE firms managing portfolios worth $253 billion across 970 companies.
● October 2025: Private investment in Egypt surged to a five-year high of EGP 590.7 billion in FY 2024/25, up from EGP 474.7 billion the prior year, driven by government reforms rationalizing public spending and channeling funds into high-growth sectors like industry and renewables, with the private sector's share targeting 66% of total investments by 2030.
● September 2025: Egypt's M&A activity doubled in H1 2025 with 86 deals-up from 48 in H1 2024-fueled by private equity inflows into fintech and infrastructure, as regional funds like Saudi Arabia's PIF and UAE's ADQ expanded stakes, contributing to a projected Middle East PE market growth to $35.5 billion by 2033 at a 6.75% CAGR.
● July 2025: British International Investment emerged as Egypt's top PE fund with 282 deals to date, focusing on financial inclusion and tech startups, amid a broader ecosystem of 61 funds that deployed $37.7 billion in late-stage rounds over the past five years, signaling maturing exit options through secondary buyouts.
● April 2025: Amendments to Egypt's Anti-Trust Law and new tax incentives for PE/VC in technology and renewables spurred a 24% rebound in M&A deals to 120 for 2024, highlighted by B Investments Holding's $49 million acquisition of a 90% stake in Orascom Financial Holding, boosting confidence in privatization efforts.
Grab a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
