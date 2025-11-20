403
EU Officials Largely Uninformed About Trump’s Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) European Union representatives have received very little information regarding the peace initiative presented to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a report by a news agency on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Multiple media outlets reported that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff had handed Ukrainian authorities a 28-point plan outlining a gradual resolution to the conflict with Russia.
The proposed framework would reportedly compel Ukraine to surrender control over parts of the newly claimed Russian territories in Donbass, reduce the size of its military, and pause its aspirations to join NATO.
Sources from the news agency also indicated that the plan might enable Ukraine to negotiate security assurances from the United States and European nations to support any ceasefire agreement.
Officials within the EU reportedly said they “had largely been kept in the dark about the details of the deal,” reflecting a broader sense of surprise.
A report by a media outlet similarly noted that “Ukrainian and European officials felt blindsided as the existence of Witkoff’s plan became public.”
The report added that the frustration was heightened because EU leaders believed they had successfully persuaded Trump to consider their perspective.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has consistently rejected any territorial concessions, is reportedly unhappy with the proposed plan.
