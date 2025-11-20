Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed Congratulate Sultanate

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the occasion of Oman National Day on Thursday, November 20, highlighting the strong relationship between the two Gulf countries.

The Sultanate is due to celebrate its 55th National Day with a large military parade in the capital, Muscat. Fireworks are also scheduled in different parts of the country to mark the day.

Recommended For You

"Sincere congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of Oman on the occasion of the country's National Day. The bonds of friendship between our nations and peoples are deeply rooted and we look forward to further strengthening these ties to foster lasting progress and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a similar message, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Oman on the occasion with sharing a photo of Sultan Haitham.

The photo was attached to a message that says: "We congratulate the brotherly Omani people and my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq-may God preserve him-on their glorious National Day. And we congratulate them on the accelerated course of the Omani Renaissance. Oman is from us and we are from them. We ask God to perpetuate their glory and pride, and to perpetuate the love and brotherhood between the two brotherly peoples."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court also dispatched a congratulatory message to the Omani Sultan.