Dangbei Joins Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday In France With Discounts Up To 35%
PARIS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 20, 2025 –Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon France's Black Friday & Cyber Monday from November 20–December 1, 2025. Shoppers can save up to 35% on Dangbei's most popular projectors, ranging from flagship 4K models to portable solutions.
Biggest Savings
Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV with licensed Netflix.
Now €1,099 (26.7% off, down from €1,499).
Flagship Home Cinema Projectors
Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with 2000 ISO lumens, HDR10+, refined image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand-for users prioritizing cinematic tone mapping and flexible placement.
Now €959 (26.2% off, down from €1,299).
Dangbei MP1 Max – Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color and ΔE<1 accuracy; Google TV with licensed Netflix. The top pick for color-purist cinephiles.
Now €1,499 (21.1% off, down from €1,899).
Lightweight & Portable Options
Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Lightweight yet powerful, it delivers sharp Full HD with HDR10. Ideal for portability with core features.
Now €597 (19.2% off, down from €739).
Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for outdoor movie nights and wall-to-ceiling projection.
Now €369 (26.1% off, down from €499).
Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. A compact choice for home use, making ceiling or wall projection easy.
Now €169 (22.8% off, down from €219).
About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit .
Dangbei PR team
Email:...
Website:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
