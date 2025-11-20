AI Girlfriend App Market To Reach USD 11.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Virtual Emotional Support Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 2.57 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 11.06 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 20% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Platform (iOS, Android, Web-based)
. By Subscription Model (Freemium, Subscription-based, One-time Purchase)
. By Application (Personal Companionship, Mental Health Support, Entertainment, Others)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- In January 2025, Realbotix unveiled Aria, a $175,000 life-size AI robot girlfriend at CES, offering customizable features, emotional interaction, and realistic expressions to address loneliness and enhance personalized companionship experiences. In March 2024, Tokyo-based MyShell raised $11 million to enhance its decentralized AI platform for building AI girlfriends and productivity apps, leveraging blockchain for creator royalties and supporting over 1 million users.
