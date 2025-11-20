AI Girlfriend App Market To Reach USD 11.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Virtual Emotional Support Research By SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Girlfriend App Market size was worth USD 2.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2025-2032).

With an aging generation that is more drawn to virtual companions, the market is expanding due to the expansion of the youth population and unrestricted accessibility. These apps are aimed at young people seeking amusement, mental health assistance, and emotional support.





The U.S AI Girlfriend App Market size reached USD 0.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 22.19% from 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. dominates this industry due to its sophisticated technological infrastructure, large number of smartphone users, and high level of consumer adoption of AI-driven applications. Additionally, the younger generation's increased interest in mental health and desire for individualized digital companionship are anticipated to increase market demand during the projection period.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform, Android Segment Led the Market in 2024; Web-based Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Android segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.33% in 2024. Global availability of Android devices and high affordability of Android devices in the emerging economies are some of the key factors driving the AI girlfriend app market growth of the Android segment. Web-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.97% owing to the high demand to access across the platforms and the ability to use seamlessly without device restrictions.

By Subscription Model, Subscription-based Segment Led the Market in 2024; Freemium-based Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

Subscription-based model continues to lead with a 25.38% of the revenue share in 2024, driven by subscription-based and premium content service income. The freemium segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 24.07% due to adopting a user acquisition model that allows free access to a product & service, usually with an option for paid upgrades.

By Application, Mental Health Support Led the Market in 2024; Entertainment Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Mental Health Support segment leads the application category with a 41.40% revenue share in 2024, due to the increasing focus on emotional wellness coupled with digital self-help platforms. The entertainment segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR of 24.38%, resulting from the demand for AI-based interactive narrative and role-playing experiences.

Regional Insights:

Due to its expanding technology environment, high smartphone penetration, and rising awareness of digital mental health aids, North America has a 40.07% market share for AI girlfriend apps. The market is expanding because to the increasing presence of prominent AI industry players and a culture that is open to the advantages of digital companionship solutions.

With a GAGR of 24.05%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing area due to a young population, rising smartphone ownership, and a culture that values mobile entertainment. Bolt's gamified app features and native language app compatibility have helped it acquire some momentum in South Korea, India, and Japan.

Key Players:



Replika

Cleverbot

Kuki AI

Anima AI

My Virtual Girlfriend

AI Dungeon

Chai App

Dream Girlfriend

Virtual Lover AI Friend

