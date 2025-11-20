Global Advanced Nuclear Technologies Market 2026-2045 With Company Profiles Of 54 Players By Technology Positioning, Partnership Strategies, And Regional Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Advanced Nuclear Technologies Market 2026-2045" report has been added tooffering.

The Global Advanced Nuclear Technologies Market 2026-2045 provides comprehensive analysis of the three primary segments transforming nuclear energy: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Nuclear Fusion, and Emerging Advanced Technologies. This authoritative report examines how these innovations are being rapidly commercialized to meet explosive AI computing demands while enabling global decarbonization, with detailed technical assessments, deployment timelines, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights for technology companies, utilities, data center operators, investors, and policymakers.

The advanced nuclear technologies market encompasses three primary segments driving the future of clean energy: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Nuclear Fusion, and Emerging Advanced Technologies. Together, these innovations address the dual imperatives of powering exponential AI computing growth and achieving global decarbonization targets, with cumulative market projections exceeding $15 trillion through 2060.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent the most commercially mature segment, with multiple designs approaching deployment between 2025-2030. SMRs are advanced fission reactors with power output typically under 300 MWe, designed for factory fabrication and modular deployment. Unlike traditional large nuclear plants requiring 8-12 years for construction, SMRs can be manufactured in controlled factory environments and deployed in 12-24 months, dramatically reducing capital risk and enabling incremental capacity additions matching demand growth.

The SMR market spans multiple reactor types including Light Water Reactors (LWRs) led by NuScale Power's VOYGR system and Rolls-Royce UK SMR, High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTGRs) such as X-energy's Xe-100 and China's operational HTR-PM, Molten Salt Reactors from Terrestrial Energy and Moltex Energy, and various microreactor designs from companies including Last Energy, Westinghouse (eVinci), and BWXT. Global SMR capacity is projected to reach 50-150 GWe by 2045, with market values of $200-500 billion driven by applications in electricity generation, industrial process heat, remote power, hydrogen production, and increasingly, AI data center applications.

Major technology companies have recognized SMRs as essential for powering AI computing infrastructure. The combination of 24/7 operation, decades-long fuel cycles, compact footprint, and carbon-free generation aligns perfectly with data center requirements for reliable, sustainable power. Companies like NuScale, Oklo, and Kairos Power are actively pursuing partnerships with tech companies for dedicated data center deployments. Regional deployment is led by North America (particularly U.S. and Canada), China, Russia, and increasingly Europe and Middle East nations seeking energy independence and decarbonization pathways.

Nuclear Fusion represents the longest-term but potentially most transformative segment, offering virtually unlimited clean energy through the same process powering the sun. Recent breakthroughs including the National Ignition Facility's achievement of fusion ignition in December 2022 have catalyzed unprecedented private investment, with over $7 billion raised by private fusion companies since 2021. The fusion sector encompasses diverse technical approaches: magnetic confinement (tokamaks and stellarators) pursued by Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Tokamak Energy, and Type One Energy; inertial confinement from companies like First Light Fusion, Marvel Fusion, and Focused Energy; and alternative approaches including field-reversed configurations (Helion Energy, TAE Technologies), Z-pinch (Zap Energy), and magnetized target fusion (General Fusion).

Commercial fusion timeline projections range from 2030s for first demonstrations to 2040-2050 for widespread deployment. Commonwealth Fusion Systems targets grid power by 2030 with its SPARC demonstration and ARC commercial plant. Helion Energy has signed the world's first fusion power purchase agreement with Microsoft for 50 MW by 2028. The fusion market is projected to reach $40-150 billion by 2045 for initial commercial plants, expanding to $500 billion-$1.5 trillion by 2060 as technology matures. Critical materials including high-temperature superconductors, plasma-facing materials, and tritium breeding blankets represent substantial supply chain opportunities. AI data centers are identified as ideal early fusion customers due to their massive power requirements, tolerance for higher costs in exchange for reliability, and long-term energy security needs.

Emerging Advanced Technologies complement SMRs and fusion with specialized innovations addressing niche high-value markets. This segment includes: Accelerator-Driven Systems and actinide burning for nuclear waste transmutation; Traveling Wave Reactors (TerraPower's Natrium) offering decades of operation without refueling; advanced fuel cycles including thorium deployment by Copenhagen Atomics, Thorizon, and ThorCon; space nuclear systems for lunar and Mars missions; liquid metal microreactors specifically optimized for data centers; and integrated energy systems producing electricity, hydrogen, and industrial heat simultaneously. Revolutionary energy conversion technologies promise 70% efficiency versus 33-45% for conventional plants, while AI and quantum computing applications enable autonomous reactor design and operation.

The convergence of these three segments creates a comprehensive nuclear technology ecosystem addressing energy needs from immediate (SMRs deploying now) to medium-term (fusion demonstrations in 2030s) to long-term (advanced concepts maturing 2040-2060), with AI computing demand accelerating commercialization across all segments by providing guaranteed high-value customers willing to pay premium pricing for reliable carbon-free power.

Report contents include:



SMR Technology Overview: Definition, Characteristics, Evolution, Comparison with Traditional Nuclear

SMR Types and Designs: Light Water Reactors (PWR, BWR, PHWR variants), High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors, Molten Salt Reactors, Fast Neutron Reactors, Microreactors, Heat Pipe Reactors, Liquid Metal Cooled Systems

Technical Analysis: Design Principles, Key Components, Safety Features and Passive Systems, Fuel Cycle Management, Advanced Manufacturing, Modularization and Factory Fabrication, Grid Integration

SMR Applications: Electricity Generation, Industrial Process Heat, Hydrogen Production, Desalination, Remote/Off-Grid Power, District Heating, AI Data Center Power

Regional Market Analysis: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, France, others), Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan), Middle East, Russia

Economic Analysis: Capital Costs (FOAK vs NOAK), Financing Models, ROI Projections, Comparison with Alternatives

Regulatory Framework: NRC Approach, IAEA Guidelines, ENSREG Perspective, Licensing Processes, Harmonization Efforts

SMR Market Projections 2026-2045: Capacity Additions by Region and Type, Market Value Forecasts, Deployment Scenarios

Fusion Fundamentals: Physics Principles, Fuel Cycles (D-T, D-D, Aneutronic), Power Production, Comparison with Fission

Magnetic Confinement Technologies: Tokamaks (Conventional and Spherical), Stellarators, Field-Reversed Configurations

Inertial Confinement Technologies: Laser-Driven Fusion, Projectile/Pulsed Systems, Z-Pinch Approaches

Alternative and Hybrid Approaches: Magnetized Target Fusion, Compact Fusion Concepts, Emerging Technologies

Critical Materials and Components: High-Temperature Superconductors, Plasma-Facing Materials, Breeder Blankets, Tritium Systems, Specialized Components (capacitors, lasers, vacuum systems)

Fusion Development Timelines: Technology Readiness by Approach, Commercial Deployment Projections 2030-2060, Technical Milestones

Investment Landscape: Private Funding Trends ($7B raised), Government Programs, Public-Private Partnerships, Corporate Investments

Fusion for AI Applications: Power Requirements Matching, Tech Company Partnerships (Helion-Microsoft, others), Economics of Premium Power

Regulatory Framework: International Developments, Regional Approaches, Licensing Pathways

Fusion Market Projections 2026-2060: Demonstration Phase (2030-2040), Initial Commercial (2040-2050), Mature Deployment (2050-2060)

Advanced Reactor Concepts: Accelerator-Driven Systems, Traveling Wave Reactors (TerraPower Natrium), Fusion-Fission Hybrids

Revolutionary Energy Conversion: Direct Conversion Technologies, Thermionic/Thermophotovoltaic Systems

Specialized Applications: Space Nuclear Systems (NASA programs), Deep Underground Microreactors, Liquid Metal Microreactors for Data Centers

Advanced Fuel Cycles: Reprocessing Technologies, Thorium Fuel Cycle (Copenhagen Atomics, Thorizon, ThorCon), Actinide Burning

AI and Digital Technologies: Autonomous Reactor Design, Quantum Computing Applications, Predictive Maintenance, Digital Twins

Integrated Energy Systems: Nuclear-Hydrogen Production, Industrial Process Heat, Multi-Product Energy Centers

Technology Readiness Assessment: TRL by Technology, Commercial Timelines, Investment Requirements

Market Projections: Cumulative Value by Technology 2025-2060

AI Computing Power Requirements: Load Profiles, 24/7 Operation, Growth Projections to 2045

Nuclear-AI Integration: Technical Requirements (99.99% Availability), Economic Benefits (Premium Pricing), Carbon-Free Computing

Technology Suitability Analysis: SMRs for Near-Term (2026-2035), Fusion for Long-Term (2035-2050), Microreactors for Distributed Computing

Case Studies: Tech Company Nuclear Strategies (Google, Microsoft, Amazon), Vendor Partnerships, Planned Deployments

Market Sizing: Data Center Nuclear Demand by Segment, Regional Deployment, Investment Requirements

Competitive Landscape: Technology Positioning, Partnership Strategies, Regional Competition

Investment Analysis: Capital Requirements by Technology, Risk-Return Profiles, Public-Private Models, Venture Capital Trends

Policy and Regulatory Environment: Government Support Programs, R&D Funding, International Cooperation, Export Controls

Supply Chain Analysis: Critical Materials, Component Manufacturing, Strategic Dependencies Challenges and Opportunities: Technical Barriers, Economic Viability, Regulatory Hurdles, Market Adoption Pathways

Companies Profiled



Aalo Atomics

ARC Clean Technology

Astral Systems

Avalanche Energy

Blue Capsule

Blue Laser Fusion

Blykalla

BWXT Advanced Technologies

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS)

Copenhagen Atomics

Deep Fission

Deutelio AG

EDF

Electric Fusion Systems

Energy Singularity

ENN Science and Technology Development Co.

Ex-Fusion

First Light Fusion

Flibe Energy

Focused Energy

Fuse Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

General Atomics

General Fusion

HB11 Energy

Helical Fusion

Helicity Space

Helion Energy

Hexana

HHMAX-Energy

Holtec International

Hylenr

Inertia Enterprises

Kairos Power

Kärnfull Next

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)

Kyoto Fusioneering

Last Energy

Longview Fusion

Marvel Fusion

Metatron

Moltex Energy

Naarea

Nano Nuclear Energy

NearStar Fusion

Neo Fusion

Newcleo

Novatron Fusion Group AB

nT-Tao

NuScale Power

Oklo

OpenStar Pacific Fusion

