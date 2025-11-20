UAE: Sudanese Pharmacist Blends Heritage, Innovation With Skincare Brand

Sudanese pharmacist Latifa Elnour has spent years preparing to bring her vision for skincare to life. Today, as the founder and CEO of Ashri Skin, she is reshaping how people think about self-care in a busy world, blending ancestral wisdom, scientific precision, and Korean innovation.

Elnour's journey began in the UK, where she moved at 15 and completed her A-levels in London. She later earned a Master's in Pharmacy at the University of Manchester, graduating with a first-class degree. She worked across hospital, community, and industrial pharmacy settings, gaining wide-ranging experience in pharmaceutical science. But skincare was always her true passion.“I've always wanted more for myself,” she said.“I wanted to create something that helps people and makes a difference in their daily lives.”

As to what led to Ashri Skin being born, Elnour sighed and explained a dilemma familiar to many women today.“I remember feeling lost in the overwhelming world of skincare, surrounded by an overcrowded shelf of products. This feeling is all too common, leaving many unsure of where to start.” Her goal became clear: simplify the noise and create products that are science-backed, culturally rooted, and easy to use.

After years of research and development, Ashri Skin launched about a year ago. The products are manufactured in Korea, a country Elnour says is decades ahead in cosmetics technology.“Korea is where it's at,” she said. Each product blends scientifically proven ingredients with a nod to her Sudanese heritage, reflected even in the brand name Ashri, meaning beauty in Nubian.

Her approach stays consistent: simplicity over overwhelming routines.“People don't need 10- or 12-step routines,” she said.“Ashri products are built around three effective steps, toner, ampoule, moisturiser. It's about reclaiming a few minutes for yourself in a busy life.” Her 12-product range covers acne, hydration, and brightening, serving a wide range of skin types.

For Elnour, being a woman, and specifically a Sudanese woman, shapes the heart of the brand.“Taking care of yourself is part of who we are as Sudanese people,” she said.“In our culture, self-care and self-love are deeply valued. Ashri is my way of celebrating that identity while creating something meaningful for everyone.”



Earlier this month, Elnour joined fellow listmakers at the KT+150 networking event at Chic Nonna, where innovators and creatives from across industries met for the first time.“It was an honor to stand alongside so many talented people,” she said.“Being part of KT+150 is a reminder of how much potential there is in this community.”

And now, the next milestone is ahead. On November 27, she will join the UAE's brightest young minds at the KT+150 Summit, a full-day gathering that will bring listmakers together with judges, mentors, and investors.“I'm really looking forward to the Summit,” she said.“It's a chance to learn, connect, and grow, and I'm excited for what comes next for Ashri.”

For Elnour, Ashri Skin is more than a beauty brand. It is a merging of heritage, science, and identity, and a statement that simplicity, culture, and care can still lead the way forward.