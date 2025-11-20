Contruent Software Announces Successful New Investment Following Transformative Saas Growth Under M33 Growth Ownership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Contruent Software, the purpose-built lifecycle cost management platform that empowers owners and engineering and construction firms to transform the way they manage large, complex capital programs, today announced its successful investment by The Riverside Company. The transaction marks the culmination of a four-year partnership with Boston-based growth equity firm M33 Growth, during which Contruent executed a sweeping transformation into a high-performing, global SaaS leader.

“Seeing the company we founded more than two decades ago realize this level of impact is deeply gratifying,” said Dick Stuart, Founder of Ares Corporation and Board Member of Contruent.“M33 and the Contruent team have honored the original vision by bringing cost engineering excellence into a modern software platform that's changing how major capital programs are delivered globally.”

Formerly known as Ares Prism, Contruent has become the system of record for some of the world's largest and most complex capital programs, helping customers manage over $85 billion in annual construction spend. Since M33 Growth's investment in 2021, the company has undergone a transformative evolution from a legacy on-premises business into a modern, cloud-native platform.

“When we partnered with M33, we set out to reimagine this business for the next generation of capital program owners,” said Ryan Kubacki, Chief Executive Officer of Contruent.“Together, we strived to build a world-class team, launch a modern SaaS platform, and drive meaningful innovation that we believe is now helping owners and contractors deliver projects on time and on budget around the world. This next chapter positions Contruent for even greater impact.”

Under M33 Growth's ownership, Contruent:

.Accelerated Contruent's growth, nearly quadrupling the business in 4 years

.Transformed from a services-led, on-prem model to a multi-tenant SaaS architecture, now representing a majority of its business

.Built a diverse, global customer base of 200+ blue-chip organizations across energy, infrastructure, mining, and utilities, spanning over 3,500 active programs

.Established a high-performing executive team in product and engineering innovation, SaaS go-to-market, and construction expertise

.Scaled offices across 3 continents

“We're incredibly proud of the partnership we've built with the Contruent team,” said Mike Anello, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth.“From day one, the company's deep domain expertise and customer trust were clear. Our goal was to help scale that foundation with modern SaaS capabilities, innovative new product features, a best-in-class leadership team, and a focused go-to-market engine. The result is a market leader poised for continued acceleration.”

Contruent's mission-critical, AI-ready platform continues to expand its role as the core financial and operational hub for owners and delivery teams managing complex capital portfolios. The company's proprietary dataset, built over 25 years of project controls experience, positions it at the forefront of innovation in predictive cost management and AI forecasting.

The new ownership group intends to build upon Contruent's momentum to accelerate product innovation, expand internationally, and further enhance customer success as demand for capital program visibility, efficiency, and compliance continues to grow globally.

About Contruent

Contruent is the lifecycle cost management solution that empowers Owners and Engineering & Construction firms to build complex capital programs and megaprojects with precision and speed. Contruent is faster to deliver across the project lifecycle because it integrates cost and scheduling and comes project-ready out-of-the-box with 30 years of best practices built in. The result is higher accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM and renamed with the launch of an innovative SaaS platform, Contruent operates in 26 countries and is headquartered in Naperville, IL. Learn more at .

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at .