Waiting For Akhanda 2? Here's A List Of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Top 10 Box Office Hits

South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in the news for his film Akhanda 2. The movie was supposed to release on December 5 but will now hit theaters on December 12. On this occasion, we're telling you about his highest-grossing films

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaja, released this year (2025), had a budget of 90 crore and collected 133.1 crore at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy was released in 2023. The movie's budget was 85 crore, and it did a business of 132.5 crore at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda was released in 2021. The film did a business of 124 crore at the box office. The movie's budget was 50 crore.

The film Bhagavanth Kesari was released in 2023. This Nandamuri Balakrishna film had a budget of 75 crore and did a business of 118.2 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Gautamiputra Satakarni did a business of 81.6 crore at the box office. Released in 2017, this movie had a budget of 60 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2014 film Legend was made on a budget of 35 crore. The movie made a strong impact at the box office, collecting 68 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2010 film Simha had a budget of 20 crore. The film did a business of 53 crore at the box office.

The 2018 film Jai Simha had a budget of 30 crore. This Nandamuri Balakrishna film did a business of 52 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film NTR: Kathanayakudu was released in 2019. This movie, with a budget of 60 crore, earned 39 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 2001 film Narasimha Naidu had a budget of just 7 crore. The film earned 5 times its budget, with a collection of 36 crore.