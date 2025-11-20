Qatar, Germany Discuss Exploring Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, met yesterday with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, H E Katherina Reiche, and the accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the Minister of State affirmed that Qatar and Germany enjoy strong relations based on mutual trust, respect and shared strategic interests across several sectors, including industry, trade, technology, and investments; noting that Germany is one of Qatar's top economic partners in Europe.

His Excellency explained that the meeting represents an opportunity to broaden trade exchanges and enhance cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. He pointed out that the participation of leading Qatari and German companies reflects a shared commitment to exploring new opportunities and building sustainable economic partnerships.

The meeting also reviewed topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

Furthermore, the Minister of State and the German Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Qatar's Aamal Company and Germany's Niedax Group, aimed at exploring the establishment of a production line for glass-fibre-reinforced plastics in Qatar.