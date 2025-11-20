Vodafone Qatar Showcases Intelligent Connectivity As Strategic Operating Partner At MWC 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar set to participate as a Strategic Operating Partner at the inaugural Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2025, taking place 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

As a recognised leader in connecting people and businesses, Vodafone Qatar's participation reinforces the shared ambition to harness connectivity for growth, digital inclusion, and sustainable innovation. The company will support MWC Doha 2025 in bringing leading innovators, enterprises, and government entities to explore the future of AI-powered networks, intelligent connectivity, and digital transformation.

Vodafone Qatar is set to demonstrate its leadership in digital transformation at MWC by showcasing practical, real-world applications of cutting-edge technologies across key sectors such as healthcare, education, retail, and industry. The showcase will feature advanced AI capabilities alongside Vodafone's core strengths, highlighting how innovation drives meaningful outcomes.

Visitors will experience an expanded portfolio of interactive demos, including next-generation smart retail solutions delivering real-time operational insights and industrial innovations designed to optimize efficiency. The booth will also present dynamic, future-ready solutions tailored for both businesses and consumers, complemented by immersive environments that bring technology to life.

Through its presence at MWC Doha 2025, Vodafone Qatar continues to demonstrate its role as a trusted technology partner and digital enabler, helping organisations of all sizes accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly connected world.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented:“As one of Qatar's technology partners of choice, Vodafone Qatar is proud to participate in MWC Doha 2025 to showcase how intelligent connectivity can transform industries and improve lives. Guided by our vision of empowering intelligence and enabling tomorrow, our solutions reflect our commitment to supporting Qatar's digital economy, innovation, and sustainable progress in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Vodafone Qatar's participation will also include panel discussions, live demos, and thought-leadership engagements aligned with the event's three central themes; AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries.