Moci Organises Awareness Workshop For Commercial Establishments On Consumer Protection Law


2025-11-20 04:16:00
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) organised an awareness workshop targeting the automotive agency sector, as well as the retail, fashion and beauty salon sectors, with the aim of enhancing understanding of the consumer protection law and supporting compliance by commercial establishments.

The workshop reflects the Ministry's commitment to improving commercial practices in the Qatari market and strengthening adherence to Law No. (8) of 2008 on consumer protection and its amendments, along with relevant ministerial circulars designed to safeguard consumer rights and reinforce trust in commercial transactions.

The workshop concluded with recommendations emphasising the need for stronger coordination between the Ministry, automotive agencies, showrooms, maintenance centres, electronics and appliance suppliers, and the retail sector, to enhance compliance and reduce violations.

