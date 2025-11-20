Mark & Save Hyperstore Launches Special 102030 Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Global Third Anniversary celebrations, the much-anticipated Special 10–20–30 Promotion has been launched in an impressive manner at Mark & Save Hyperstore, D Ring Road.

This promotion, introduced with the aim of offering products to customers at the lowest possible prices, features attractive discounts on thousands of items across all categories.

According to the store management, the QR10, QR20, and QR30 deals-one of the most popular offers among families and shopping enthusiasts-will be a great benefit for customers. A wide range of products including daily-needed fruits and vegetables, grocery, non-food items, household utilities, home essentials, stationery, kitchen items, beauty & personal care products, toys, and many more are available at unbeatable prices.

Expressing gratitude for customers' trust and support, the Mark & Save management stated their commitment to offering the best prices on products. They added that more special promotions and surprise offers will be announced in the coming weeks as part of the anniversary celebrations.