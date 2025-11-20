Snoonu And Paylater Launch BNPL On Snoonu Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, Qatar's leading super app, has officially activated its strategic partnership with PayLater, the first licensed platform in Qatar to provide Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, enabling customers to shop their favourite items on Snoonu Market and pay in interest-free instalments.

What began as a pioneering Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this year has now materialized into a fully live feature on Snoonu Market, empowering customers with greater financial flexibility as they shop.

With this new feature, shoppers can now purchase a wide variety of products, including electronics, home and furniture, beauty and wellness items, and much more, and split their payments over four equal instalments. Customers are required to pay only 25% of the total cart value upfront, making shopping easier and more accessible than ever.

To enjoy this benefit, users simply need to have an active PayLater account and update their Snoonu app to the latest version. Any order worth QR300 or above on Snoonu Market qualifies for instalment payments.

is the first of its kind in the country, underscoring both companies' commitment to enhancing financial flexibility and reshaping the digital shopping experience for consumers.

The partnership will integrate PayLater's innovative BNPL solutions into Snoonu's platform, allowing customers to split their payments into manageable instalments, ensuring affordability and convenience.

Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, CEO of Snoonu, commented,“At Snoonu, we continuously strive to redefine the e-commerce experience by introducing solutions that add value to our customers' lives. Partnering with PayLater, Qatar's first licensed BNPL platform, aligns with our mission to empower customers through greater financial flexibility.”

Mohammed Al Delaim, CEO of PayLater, said,“This partnership with Snoonu is a proud moment for PayLater as we bring our pioneering BNPL services to one of Qatar's most dynamic platforms. By offering customers the ability to spread their payments over time, we aim to redefine affordability while promoting smarter financial management. Together, we are shaping the future of e-commerce in Qatar.”