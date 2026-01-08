RACA, CGB Explore Avenues For Institutional Cooperation In Human Capacity-Building

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) discussed avenues for bilateral institutional cooperation, as well as a range of matters of shared interest, foremost among them human capacity-building and enhancing institutional performance efficiency.

This came during a joint meeting between RACA Director-General Ibrahim Abdullah Al Dehaimi and CGB Director-General Saif bin Ali Al Kaabi to deliberate on several matters of shared interest.

In a statement Wednesday, RACA clarified that both sides underscored the importance of persistent coordination and integration among government agencies to support institutional advancement paths and promote government performance in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 targets.