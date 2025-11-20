Marquee Brands Broadens Global Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition Of Stance

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Marquee Brands, the premier global brand accelerator, today announced the acquisition of Stance, the innovative lifestyle and performance sock brand. Founded in 2009 in San Clemente, California, Stance joins Marquee Brands' renowned portfolio, home to some of the world's most notable brands, including Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Body Glove and Dakine. The addition of Stance brings total retail sales across Marquee's portfolio to $4.5 Billion USD.

Marquee also announces a new partnership with United Legwear and Apparel Co. (ULAC), which becomes the brand's core global licensee, managing operations across all territories apart from China. With products sold in 42 countries through more than 1,100 U.S. wholesale accounts, e-commerce, international distributors and mono-branded retail stores, ULAC will oversee Stance's core product segments of socks and underwear across Men's, Women's and Children's. In this role, ULAC will lead product design, development, retail and ecommerce operations and distribution.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stance into the portfolio as an established cultural touchpoint known for bold design, creativity and collaborations with athletes, musicians and artists,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands.“We are incredibly excited to build on that momentum in partnership with United Legwear, an industry and category leader. Together we see an opportunity to build global scale, accelerate category expansion and advance our shared strategy of investing in high-equity brands with enduring consumer relevance.”

Recognized for redefining the sock category, Stance has built a loyal following through its premium quality, material innovation and exceptional design. Now part of Marquee Brands, the acquisition establishes the company's foothold in the everyday essentials space and extends its reach across the lifestyle category. Stance's collection lineup includes longstanding partnerships with the NBA, MLB, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Warner Bros. Discovery, and prior collaborations with leading artists, athletes and cultural figures, including Billie Eilish, Dwyane Wade and the Estate of Basquiat. Established in fabric technology and development, Stance is well-positioned to broaden its product range, starting with activewear, athleisure and footwear.

“ULAC partners on brands that share our drive to innovate and inspire,” said Isaac E. Ash, CEO & President of United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC).“Stance is a perfect fit – a pioneering brand that transformed everyday essentials into expressions of style, and has built an impressive following through bold design, cultural storytelling and a community of athletes and artists. ULAC is excited to partner with Marquee Brands and continue that legacy.”

Marquee Brands, backed by longstanding financial sponsor Neuberger Berman, continues to scale its platform by investing in globally recognized brands with consumer relevance and applying a proven business model that drives operational excellence, key category expansion and long-term value creation across markets.

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig acted as legal advisor to Marquee Brands. Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Jones Day acted as legal advisor to Stance.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands' global portfolio spans three distinct platforms: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle, Expressive Luxury and Active & Outdoor. The portfolio of brands includes Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, Emeril Lagasse, America's Test Kitchen, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood, A Pea in the Pod, Stance, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, .

ABOUT UNITED LEGWEAR & APPAREL CO. (ULAC)

ULAC (ULAC) is a New York–based global designer and distributor of apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash in 1998, ULAC holds distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda, Hurley, and Ted Baker. The company is also a licensee for leading brands including PUMA, Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Levi's, Champion, Prince, Arrow, and Weatherproof, owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands and develops private-label programs for major retailers worldwide.

Guided by a commitment to quality, value, and innovation, ULAC delivers best-in-class products from design table to delivery dock, operating with integrity, excellence, and a forward-thinking approach that meets the needs of global consumers.

ABOUT STANCE

Founded in 2009, Stance is a leading lifestyle brand that redefined the sock and apparel industry through creativity, self-expression and premium design. Known for its bold aesthetics, innovative materials and high-quality craftsmanship, Stance has transformed everyday essentials into a canvas for individuality. From performance gear to casual basics, Stance partners with world-class athletes, artists and cultural icons to celebrate originality and inspire confidence in every step. Stance products are sold globally in specialty retailers, major department stores and online at .

