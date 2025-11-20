403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CAD Forex Signal Today 20/11: Dollar Climbs (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am buying and setting a stop loss at the 1.3990 level. I am aiming for 1.4233 above.
- It's worth noting that the 50-day EMA did offer a bit of support during the trading session, so that is a good sign that the uptrend will continue. I look at this as a market that might go looking at the 1.42 level, maybe even the 1.4250 level, before it's all said and done, where we have a lot of supply from a plunge back in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment