Sony India Introduces The Next Evolution Of Noise Cancelling With The WH-1000XM6

Featuring Sony's most advanced noise cancelling yet – powered by a next-gen chip and intelligent algorithms – the WH-1000XM6 can block distractions before they reach you.

Co-created with world-renowned mastering engineers, the WH-1000XM6 deliver studio-level precision.

Cinema comes alive with 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema. Ensure you are always heard with WH-1000XM6 ultra clear call quality - for any call. Sony India today announced the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones – latest edition of its award winning 1000X series that set a new standard for premium audio and personal listening experiences. Building on the legacy of the 1000X series, this latest model combines premium sound with the best noise cancelling1 in a seamless design to create an unparalleled audio solution for music lovers, fashionistas, travellers and professionals alike.

WH-1000XM6



The next evolution in noise cancellation

Powered by advanced processor and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time on the WH-1000XM6 so your world stays undisturbed and your sound stays pure. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor the WH-1000XM5, in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality. The precise detection of the twelve optimally places microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment. Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.



Sony's new Adaptive NC Optimiser delivers unmatched noise cancelling precision – adjusting to any form of external noise and air pressure. Plus, the specially designed driver unit is optimally tuned for enhanced noise cancellation.



Auto Ambient Sound mode is even better at adapting to your surroundings in real time, balancing music and external sound. Multiple microphones filter noise or let in what matters: announcements, conversations, or the world around you. Adjust settings automatically or fine-tune them manually in the Sony | Sound Connect app.



Premium sound, co-created with the masters

The WH-1000X6 headphones allow you to hear your music as it was meant to be. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering engineers at three of the industry top recording studios, Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering the WH-1000XM6 refines every note for studio-level accuracy, delivering a superior music experience.



The WH-1000XM6 are engineered to perfection with the specially designed driver unit delivering clarity that feels almost tangible, and every detail comes through with precision.



The high rigidity carbon fibre composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure bring out the subtleties in every frequency-so vocals sound richer, instruments feel more defined, and every track carries more emotion.



The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 features an advanced look-ahead noise shaper for improved D/A conversion, allowing the WH-1000XM6 to predict and optimize quantization noise while responding quickly to sudden sound changes. This gives you clearer details, richer bass and a more natural listening experience.



The WH-1000XM6 supports the High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology2. In addition, using Edge-AI, DSEE ExtremeTM upscales compressed digital music files in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression.



The Sony | Sound Connect app makes it even easier to fine tune your entertainment experience on the WH-1000XM6. When listening to music, you can dial in the perfect sound with the 10-band EQ, or create a spacious feel with Background Music Effect. Gamers can also enjoy the Game EQ, developed with Sony's expertise from its INZONE range to enhance sound quality for FPS gaming. For those watching movies on the go, the WH-1000XM6 also feature 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema that brings spatial sound experience just like you are in a movie theatre from 2ch stereo sound by Sony's unique upmix and 360 Spatial Sound technology.



Always be heard with the Ultra clear call quality

The WH-1000XM6 allows you to enjoy clarity in every call. Intelligent beamforming isolates your voice from background noise, so you are always heard even when others are talking. If you need to mute3 you can do it instantly, via the button right on your headphones.



With the advanced six-microphone AI- based beamforming system, the WH-1000XM6 homes in on your voice while filtering out background noise, so every word comes through crystal clear even in chaotic environments.



The AI- optimised noise reduction algorithm suppresses background sound while isolating your voice. Beamforming microphones and precise voice pickup technology ensuring every word is heard clearly.



Masterfully crafted for all-day comfort

The familiar iconic design of the WH-1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband infused with vegan leather ensuring a pressure-free fit. The asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance.



The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure whilst blocking external noise.



Plus, the intuitive controls allow you to easily switch between noise cancelling, ambient sound and mic mute with tactile buttons and a responsive touch panel.



Inspired by products with handcrafted precision workmanship, the folding mechanism on the WH-1000XM6 is crafted using advance metal injection for a seamless durable fold, while designed to slip seamlessly into bags and airplane pockets. The compact case now features a magnetic closure for easy access.



More Intuitive, Smarter than ever

With WH-1000XM6 you can experience Scene-based Listening, a new intuitive feature that uses sensing technology to automatically play music according to your activity and adjust noise cancellation level based on your environment and location. Along with Quick Access and Scene-based Listening, you can effortlessly connect to the top music service including Amazon Music (via "Amazon Music Play Now")4, Apple Music5, Spotify (via "Spotify Tap")6and YouTube Music7.



The WH-1000XM6 is ready for LE Audio, delivering ultra-low latency for flawless gaming and effortless access to broadcasts with AuracastTM8, with exceptional sound quality. The Multi-Point and Auto Switch makes switching between devices seamless, so you are always connected without interruption.



The WH-1000XM6 allows you to listen and charge all at once. Need to keep going when the battery is low? Simply plug in the USB charging cable and keep listening to your favorite tunes.



On the go? Even quicker charging is possible, with three minutes giving you up to three hours of charge9.



Made with the environment in mind

Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. The WH-1000XM6 packaging is made from 100% paper materials. We continue to advance the adoption of Sony's proprietary paper, Original Blended Material, for the packaging of our flagship headphone model, the 1000X series (the WF-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6). Original Blended Material is an environmentally conscious paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibres, and post-consumer recycled paper10.



For The Music

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

Pricing and availability



The WH-1000XM6 are available now in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue at a best buy price of Rs. 39,990/-. It is now available across Sony Center, select Croma and Reliance outlets, portal and Amazon.

Model Name Best buy (in INR) Colours Availability WH-1000XM6 Rs. 39,990/- Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue Now Available





About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

1As of March 1, 2025. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corporation, measured using IEC-compliant guidelines for the top 10 brands (by market share) of headband-style of wireless noise-cancelling headphones market.

2At the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps. Need to set the function to“Priority on Sound Quality” using the Sony | Sound Connect app. Compatible devices supporting LDAC will be needed.

3This feature requires setting it up from Sony | Sound Connect app beforehand. This does not mute the microphone on the source device, only the headset. Therefore you will not see the microphone muted on the source device.

4Amazon and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates.

5Features to be available in 2025. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

6Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.

7Features to be available in 2025. YouTube Music is a trademark of Google LLC.

8The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The AuracastTM word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Sony Group Corporation and its subsidiaries is under license.

9DSEE Extreme EQ Off with AAC codec, charge with a commercially available USB PD compatible AC adaptor with output of 9 V/2.3 A or more. Actual performance varies based on USB PD adaptor, environmental conditions, and usage. USB Type-C to C cable is not included. USB PD AC adaptor is not included.

10Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials are excluded.