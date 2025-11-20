403
ZJLD Group Honored With Dual Accolades: ESG Special Commendation Award And UN Sustainability Impact Award For Sdgs
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Recognized by Two Prestigious Institutions for the Group's Outstanding ESG Governance and Sustainable Business Contributions HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 06979), the first baijiu enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is proud to announce its recent recognition with two esteemed awards: the " ESG Special Commendation Award " at the 2025 Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards hosted by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA ), and the " UN Sustainability Impact Award for SDGs " presented by the APEC Digital Trade and Business Innovation Forum with Excellence Award for Corporate. These dual honors, conferred by a leading Hong Kong professional institution and a premier Asia-Pacific international platform, fully underscore ZJLD's excellence in ESG governance and its enduring commitment to sustainable development.
These accolades not only fully affirm the Group's long-term strategic achievements in sustainability but also signify that Chinese baijiu enterprises are reaching both local industry benchmarks and internationally recognised ESG standards. As Hong Kong's statutory accounting body, HKICPA has hosted the Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards since 2000, establishing a gold standard for corporate governance, disclosure, and reporting across sectors. ZJLD's recognition reflects the Institute's endorsement of the Group's comprehensive ESG framework, from top-level design to frontline implementation. Meanwhile, as a premier Asia-Pacific "Culture + Business" innovation summit, the APEC Digital Trade and Business Innovation Forum's conferral of this honor on ZJLD also marks that its sustainable development model has aligned with international best practices and has earned high regard within regional cooperation mechanisms.
Mr. Ng Paul , Vice President of International Affairs at ZJLD Group, remarked, "We are deeply honored to receive these two prestigious awards and sincerely thank HKICPA and the APEC Forum for their recognition. This is not only a mark of distinction but also a call to action-affirming the market's strong endorsement of our ESG-driven approach to high-quality development." He added that the Group will take this milestone as a new starting point to further embed ESG principles across its operations and value chain. "From advancing green production through packaging innovation and carbon reduction, to expanding agricultural empowerment and co-developing ESG governance mechanisms with suppliers, and leveraging global platforms like APEC to promote China's baijiu sustainability model across the Asia-Pacific-we are committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders, partners, employees, and society at large."
