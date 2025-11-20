403
Pakistan, Indonesia Wrap Up Joint Counter-Terror Exercises
(MENAFN) The Pakistani and Indonesian armies wrapped up their 12-day joint counter-terrorism exercises in Indonesia on Wednesday, marking the culmination of Shaheen Strike-II.
According to a statement from the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), combat teams from both nations "successfully achieved" all training objectives during the drill.
The exercise was "aimed at refining drills, procedures, and techniques involved in counterterrorism operations, with particular emphasis on operations in built-up areas and counter-improvised explosive device measures," while also working to bolster "the longstanding military-to-military cooperation between the two friendly countries," the statement said.
Indonesia's Major General of Infantry Division 1 Kostrad, Brigadier Novi Rubadi Sugito, told Indonesia Defense Magazine that the drill also acted as a strategic forum for exchanging experiences, enhancing soldier professionalism, and deepening military collaboration between the Indonesian and Pakistan armies.
He emphasized that the exercise was "not only a means of strengthening ties" but also "a significant step in strengthening stability and peace in the region, particularly in South and Southeast Asia."
