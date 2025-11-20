Bein Media, UDST Enter Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN MEDIA GROUP ('beIN'), one of the leading sports and entertainment media networks in the world, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), Qatar's first national applied university, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking the start of their formal collaboration.

The signing ceremony took place at beIN's headquarters in Doha and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations. The five-year agreement, signed by Hamad Ibrahim Al-Shaikh, Director of MENA HR, beIN, and Najla Ibrahim Al-Naimi, Director of Partnerships and Engagements, UDST, establishes a framework for cooperation in training, development, and employment, with a focus on nurturing emerging talent in Qatar's growing media sector.

Through this long-term collaboration, UDST students will gain access to practical, hands-on learning opportunities across sports, entertainment, and broadcasting, facilitated through beIN ACADEMY, the Group's corporate social responsibility initiative, which aims to inspire and empower the next generation of media professionals.

The partnership with UDST reinforces beIN's strategic vision of building a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals, while supporting Qatar's long-term ambitions to become a hub for media excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Ibrahim Al-Shaikh, Director of MENA HR, beIN, said:“Through beIN ACADEMY, we are proud to partner with leading institutions such as UDST to invest in Qatar's future media talent. This agreement reflects our commitment to providing students with unparalleled industry exposure and practical training, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to the media sector both locally and globally.

Our shared efforts will help elevate standards of expertise and foster innovation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Speaking at the signing, Najla Ibrahim Al-Naimi, Director of Partnerships and Engagements, UDST, said:“We are delighted to join forces with a network that has such a remarkable legacy.

At UDST, we are committed to bridging the gap between education and industry. This partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP provides our students with the chance to engage directly with leading professionals, master the latest technologies, and apply real-world practices in the media sector.