Qatar Participates In 17Th Meeting Of Technical Advisory Committee Of Arab Health Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 17th meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Council of Arab Health Ministers, in preparation for the 63rd regular session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers and its Executive Office, scheduled to be held during the period of December 17-18, 2025.

Qatar's delegation was headed by First Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to the League of Arab States Ali Hussein Al Jarhab.

The meeting agenda included several important health topics, foremost among them supporting the health sector in the State of Palestine, the successful and pioneering experiences of the Arab member states in the health fields, the follow up on developments regarding Arab strategies concerned with benefiting from the Arab health competencies of migrants in support of the health sectors in the Arab region 2026-2030, developing primary health care and family medicine 2026-2030, and making public health services available in the context of asylum and displacement in the Arab region.

The meeting also addressed reports from various bodies of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health, namely: the Arab Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, the Arab Board of Health Specialisations, and the Arab Centre for Authorship and Translation of Health Science.

It also followed up on the resolution issued by the Arab League Summit regarding investment in health human resources, and the resolution issued by the Arab League's Economic and Social Council regarding promoting the right to family planning in Arab countries, and analysing the challenges and opportunities associated with declining fertility rates.

The meeting addressed the unified statement of the Council of Arab Health Ministers before the 79th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva in May 2026, which is scheduled to be delivered by the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to the first Arab Ministerial Forum for Health and Environment.

The establishment of a regional Arab centre for applied epidemiology, the follow-up on the work of the Arab Coordination Mechanism for Disaster Risk Reduction, the unification of Arab efforts to combat drugs, in addition to discussing financial matters related to the Arab Health Development Fund.

The committee is scheduled to submit its recommendations on the topics on its agenda to the Executive Office, and then to the 63rd regular session of the Health Ministers' Council, to take the necessary decisions regarding them.