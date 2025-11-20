Supreme Judicial Council Takes Part In Mediation Conference In Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judicial Council participated in the“Mediation: The Future of Dispute Resolution” conference in the Sultanate of Oman, joining experts and specialists in mediation and dispute-settlement mechanisms.

The Council's delegation included President of the Investment and Trade Court, H E Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidli, along with Judges Nasser Al Khelaifi, Saad Al Mohannadi, and Munira Al Qahtani; as well as Administrative Director of the Court of Appeal, Mubarak Al Sahouti.

The conference explored recent developments in mediation and its role in strengthening access to justice and easing the burden on courts. Participants also reviewed international experiences in developing alternative dispute-resolution methods.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidli highlighted the importance of taking part in specialized legal forums, noting Oman's commitment to advancing the mediation framework.

He said the Council's participation reflects the strong judicial ties between the two countries and the desire to learn from the latest global practices in the field. Exchanging expertise, he added, helps improve the efficiency of judicial work and enhances the quality of dispute resolution across the region.

Al Obaidli also noted that the participation of the Council's judges underscores its commitment to keeping pace with modern legal developments and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening justice and streamlining dispute-resolution procedures through effective and timely mechanisms.