152 Projects Worth 147.8M Afs Put Into Use In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): About 152 development projects costong 147.8 million afghanis have been completed and put into service in eastern Nangar province, the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The Department wrote these development projects were implemented in 144 villages of Shinwari district.

It said the projects consumed nearly 148 million afghanis and had been funded by the World Bank.

According to the statement, the projects include clearing 88 rural roads in raw form, paving 3,525 meters of roads, constructing 66 canals, 162 culverts, 2,873 meters of retaining walls, 7,745 meters of new roads, and clearing 137,498 meters of canals.

The department's head, Mawlawi Qismatullah Mubariz, explained similar projects had not been implemented in remote areas before, but now efforts were underway to implement basic projects in all areas based on balanced development.

hz/ma