Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Spews 2 km Ash Plumes
(MENAFN) Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country’s volcanology agency to elevate the mountain’s alert to the highest level, Level IV.
The eruption sent a plume of smoke and ash soaring approximately 2 kilometers (nearly 1.24 miles) above the peak in Lumajang Regency, East Java, media reported.
Citing a news outlet, Lumajang Regent Indah Amperawati urged local residents to “take safe steps by evacuating to locations prepared by the government.”
A government statement confirmed that Semeru has been assigned a Level IV status, representing the most critical alert in Indonesia.
Rising to 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru has a long record of eruptions, some of which have claimed lives. The volcano is part of Indonesia’s extensive Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where seismic activity is frequent and more than 120 active volcanoes dot the archipelago.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, warning nearby communities to follow evacuation instructions and stay clear of hazardous zones.
