African Influencers Unite At The African Union To Reclaim The Narrative On 141 Years Since The Berlin Conference

Marking 141 years since the Berlin Conference, a dark day when Africa's soul was fragmented, African influencers, Journalists, Content Creators, Artists, Cultural Custodians, Activists, and Policymakers gathered at the African Union Headquarters for the High-Level Influencers Forum on Borderless Africa. The forum, held on 14 and 15 November 2025, paid a powerful homage to the resilient spirit of our forefathers and matriarchs who resisted colonial division and imposed borders.

In a historic assembly at the African Union building, these voices converged to rewrite Africa's story and champion a future of African unity and regional integration. This was not just a convening, it was a space to reclaim our identity as Africans, undo the artificial borders, claim the urgency as Africans and renew our commitments towards a borderless Africa.

H.E. Amb. Fred Ngoga, Senior Advisor for International Partnerships at the African Union Commission, in his keynote speech, mentioned: "Integration is more than policy; it is about people experiencing freedom across their own continent. Influencers have the power to make this real for millions of Africans."

Hardi Yakubu, Coordinator of Africans Rising Movement, challenged the continent to move beyond historic grievances: "We can no longer complain about what the Berlin conference did 141 years ago, yet we have the power to undo what 13 men sat down to do. We are asking for things that we shouldn't even be asking for. We must begin to localise the borderless campaign."

He further highlighted the burden of colonial legacy, saying, "We no longer want to accept the situation 141 years after the Berlin conference, that African people have to pay dollars to come to Ethiopia, which is the headquarters of the African Union."

Armed with their phones, cameras and pens, 36 influencers, journalists and artists representing all regions of Africa, including the diaspora, united in boldly signing the Addis Ababa Influencers Declaration on Borderless Africa to H.E. Amb Robert Afriyie, Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission. The Ambassador received the declaration with resolute encouragement:“Difficulty is not impossibility. Reparations remind us that justice is hard, but never out of reach."

He urged the influencers to wield the power of technology wisely, reminding them, "The device in your hand once filled an entire room. Use it wisely. Search nonsense, and the algorithm will feed you nonsense. History is not a marathon but a relay. Run your leg with purpose, then pass the baton to the next generation."

Ambassador Afriyie underscored the importance of ownership in storytelling, stating,“Africa must tell its own stories through its own lenses. When we own the narrative, we reclaim our power."

Further strengthening this momentum, the creation of the Borderless Africa Fund was announced to promote and support advocacy, awareness campaigns, and Borderless Africa initiatives across the continent, providing crucial resources to the movement.

The committed storytellers, influencers, and journalists vowed to honour the declaration by shaping the African narrative with dignity, rejecting stereotypes, sensationalism, and fear-mongering. They pledged to use their platforms to highlight African achievements, expose injustices hindering freedom of movement, and engage governments and regional bodies with factual, people-centred advocacy.

"Africa has the diversity and creativity to populate millions of new worlds. Yet, our full potential remains unrealised, waiting for us to manifest it," said Rocky Dawuni, Grammy-nominated Ghanaian musician and humanitarian.

Their vision for a borderless Africa is bold: a continent where every citizen can move, live, and dream freely; where the African passport is universally accepted with visa-free travel guaranteed, air travel is affordable, and intra-African trade thrives. Governments are called upon to embrace integration as the foundation for peace, prosperity, and dignity.

Despite progress, challenges remain. As of 2025, only 32 of the 55 African Union member states have signed the 2018 AU Protocol on Free Movement Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, and a mere four countries, Rwanda, Niger, Mali, and São Tomé and Príncipe, have ratified it. The forum's united front sends a strong message that this must change.

The two-day High-Level Influencers Forum on Borderless Africa was more than a dialogue; it planted a lasting mark within the African Union, echoing the dream of unity and belonging. It is indeed a reflection of the commitment of the Africans Rising Movement towards free movement in Africa through its flagship campaign, Borderless Africa, and a resounding reassurance of reclaiming the right to movement as a key justice discourse.

To support this vision and help make a borderless Africa a reality, join us by signing the petition available on our website:

High Level Influencers Forum on Borderless Africa 2025 at AU HQ



High Level Panel I Political Leadership for Borderless Africa



Delegates from High Level Influencers Forum on Borderless Africa 2025



Influencers presenting declaration to H.E Amb Robert Afriyie



From left to right; Adam Aliqali Mozbi Moussa Niass Faith Riyano Ekemini Ladejobi Rugero Roland Lewis



Keynote Address H.E Amb Robert Afriyie



Statement of Goodwill David Dawuni Rocky



Rocky Dawuni



Moussa Niass Mozbi



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (1)



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (2)



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (3)



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (4)



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (5)



African Influencers Unite at the African Union to Reclaim the Narrative on 141 Years Since the Berlin Conference (6)



For more information, contact:

Media Contact:

About Africans Rising:

Africans Rising is a Pan-African movement of movements, uniting individuals, communities, and organisations across Africa and the diaspora to advance social justice, human rights, and continental solidarity. The movement amplifies African voices, champions campaigns on issues like reparations, free movement, and gender equality, and empowers citizens to shape policies, narratives, and creative initiatives that drive Africa's transformation. Through advocacy, storytelling, and grassroots mobilisation, Africans Rising works to ensure that the continent and its people reclaim agency over their future.