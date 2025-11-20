Hofseth Biocare ASA: LAST DAY OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IN SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANOTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 7 November 2025 regarding the terms of a subsequent offering of up to 16,666,666 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering") and on 10 November 2025 regarding the start of the subscription period in the Subsequent Offering. Each Offer Share is offered at a subscription price of NOK 1.80.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering (the "Subscription Period") will expire today, 20 November 2025 at 16:30 hours (CET). Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Correctly completed subscription forms must be received by DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA (the "Settlement Agent") prior to the expiry of the Subscription Period, or in the case of online subscriptions, be registered prior to the expiry of the Subscription Period.

For further information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Company's stock exchange notice dated 7 November 2025, or in the national prospectus published by the Company on 10 November 2025 in accordance with the rules in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act chapter 7 (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus is available at the websites of the Company ().

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA is acting as legal counsel to the Company in the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: ...

