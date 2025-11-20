SBS Launches Next-Gen Open Banking Platform For Wero And PSD3 To Drive Embedded Finance And Digital Payments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SBS, the global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate, announced the new version of its SBP Open Banking Platform, designed to help banks deliver next-generation digital payments and embedded finance services across Europe.

The cloud-native, SaaS platform enables banks and financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation while staying compliant with evolving regulations. Built on the foundations of PSD2, SBP Open Banking now adds support for FDX and PSD3 PSR1 (Berlin Group v2) as well as upcoming frameworks such as FIDA and Digital Euro. Further, it extends its capabilities to cover next-generation digital payments like Wero as well as adds embedded finance use cases like credit insights powered by Algoan.

End-to-End Wero Compliance & Connectivity

SBS now enables banks to integrate Wero, the digital wallet under the European Payments Initiative (EPI), quickly and securely. Acting as an orchestration layer between EPI central services and a bank's core systems, SBP ensures full compliance with the EPI roadmap across regions such as Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany. Unlike custom-built integrations to EPI which may seem straightforward at first, the real challenge lies in maintaining compliance and adapting to EPI's evolving roadmap over time. SBS eliminates this complexity allowing banks to launch Wero as a standalone service or embed it within existing digital experiences without the burden of ongoing maintenance and roadmap alignment.

Advanced Credit Insights

Powered by partners like Algoan, the platform now supports credit use cases including leasing, BNPL, and empowers compliance with the Digital Consumer Credit Directive (DCC2).

Expanded Regulatory & Standards Coverage

Beyond PSD2, the platform now supports interoperability standards like FDX (US), PSD3 PSR1 (as per the current draft) with Berlin Group v2, and it is FIDA ready, helping institutions stay ahead of regulatory change while unlocking new business models.

Early adopter banks across Europe and North America are already leveraging the next gen SBP Open Banking platform to accelerate their Open Banking and Wero payment strategies. This rapid adoption underscores SBS's role as a trusted partner for financial institutions navigating digital transformation.

This release makes SBS the orchestration layer for modern payments and Open Banking. By supporting Wero, advanced credit services, and global standards like FDX (US) and Berlin Group V2 (Europe), SBS enables banks to manage next gen payments and Open Banking on a single platform. The result: faster time-to-market, simplified compliance with evolving regulations, and the ability to launch and monetize new payment services without the complexity of custom integrations or ongoing roadmap maintenance.

“We're helping banks turn regulatory change into opportunity,” said Nicolas de Genot, Open Banking Lead Product Manager at SBS.“With Wero integration, expanded regulatory coverage, and new standards like FDX and Berlin Group V2, institutions can deliver innovative services faster, securely, and at scale, without the burden of ongoing compliance and updates.”

The SBP Open Banking Platform also integrates Axway's Amplify iPaaS, delivering enterprise-grade control for secure data management and seamless user experiences.



