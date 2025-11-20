VIRGIN CONNECT ROAM LAUNCHES FREE DATA TO HELP TRAVELLERS BREAK FREE FROM TRADITIONAL ROAMING

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- - Virgin Connect Roam, a Beyond ONE Product, announced the launch of 500 MB of free roaming data for all travellers. The offer marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to remove global barriers to seamless connectivity and accelerate the shift from traditional roaming to modern, human-centred travel eSIM technology.

For years, international roaming has been a source of confusion and anxiety for travellers. Despite advancements in digital connectivity, a large proportion of travellers around the world remain reluctant to use mobile data abroad due to unclear pricing, unexpected charges and the legacy perception that roaming is risky or expensive. At the same time, adoption of travel eSIMs is growing rapidly, yet millions still have not tried them for the first time.

Virgin Connect Roam is addressing this gap by giving every traveller a safe and simple entry point into eSIM-based travel connectivity. The 500 MB free roaming data offer allows users to experience the convenience of digital-first connectivity without committing to a plan or sharing credit card details. With coverage in more than 190 countries, the offer gives travellers instant access to essential data as soon as they land, supporting navigation, communication and travel management from the very first moment abroad.

“Across the world, travellers are still held back by years of complicated roaming rules and fear of hidden costs,” said Walid Omar, Chief Product Officer at Beyond ONE.“At Beyond ONE, we believe that connection is a basic human need, especially when you're far from home. This offer is more than an incentive, it is an important step in helping people break free from outdated roaming habits and experience how simple, transparent and human travel connectivity can be. We want everyone to feel confident enough to take their first step into the future.”

The initiative aligns with Virgin Connect's broader ambition to democratise global connectivity and push the category forward. By lowering the psychological and financial barriers to trying an eSIM, Virgin Connect Roam aims to expand the global pool of travellers who feel empowered to use digital connectivity tools without hesitation. This shift reflects the wider industry movement toward fair-value, usage-based and borderless connectivity - a model Beyond ONE is actively leading across the markets it serves.

Enabling a new era of connected travel

The 500 MB free roaming data offer provides:

.A frictionless introduction to travel eSIMs - A risk-free way for travellers to try modern, digital-first connectivity.

.Immediate, essential access – Coverage in 190+ countries for navigation, communication and safety.

.Simple, transparent onboarding – No physical SIM, no credit card and no complicated setup.

.Affordable top-up options – Once the free data is used, travellers can continue their journey with cost-effective data packages.

.Support for safer travel – Reliable access to maps, translation tools, confirmation emails and emergency information from the moment they land.

A global problem solved with a human-first solution

International travellers have historically been underserved when it comes to clarity, affordability and control over roaming data. While travel eSIMs offer a solution, many people still lack awareness or confidence to switch. Virgin Connect Roam's offer bridges this gap by:

.Addressing long-standing misconceptions about roaming

.Removing financial barriers and allowing travellers to“taste the future”

.Providing transparency in a category often associated with uncertainty

.Supporting global mobility at a time when international travel continues to rebound

By helping travellers overcome hesitation and embrace digital connectivity, Virgin Connect Roam is contributing to a more open, equitable and borderless travel experience for millions around the world.

The offer is available to first-time users through the Virgin Connect app and website. Customers can activate the offer easily through Virgin Connect Roam website or mobile app once they land in the destination of their choice. Full details on availability, eligible destinations, and how to claim the free data are here.

About Beyond ONE

Beyond ONE is a next-generation connectivity provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in high growth markets around the world. It is building a digital services aggregator platform, with a strong telco foundation. It empowers users to drive their own experience-subscribe once, source from many, and only pay for what they actually use.

Since its founding in 2021, the digital services provider has acquired Virgin Mobile MEA, Friendi Mobile MEA and Virgin Mobile LATAM, and launched Virgin Connect globally. Beyond ONE is dedicated to making digital access simple, transparent, and human-first. Through